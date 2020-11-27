Glenn O'Farrell, Member Of The Governors' Council Of Université De L'Ontario Français, Appointed Member Of The Order Of Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Université de l' Ontario français (UOF) is pleased and proud to announce that one of the members of its Governors' Council, Glenn O'Farrell, has been appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, in recognition of his...

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Université de l' Ontario français (UOF) is pleased and proud to announce that one of the members of its Governors' Council, Glenn O'Farrell, has been appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, in recognition of his achievements and contribution to the nation.

This prestigious honour, one of the highest in the country, was awarded to Glenn O'Farrell, for "his vision for education and for his leadership in communications, having positioned a media outlet as a global symbol of French language and culture".

A path marked by important contributionsA member of UOF's Governors' Council since its inception in 2018, and prior to that of its Planning Committee, Glenn O'Farrell is recognized for his vision and leadership. In particular, he has demonstrated on numerous occasions during his career in the Canadian media industry, his great passion for the development of Canadian creative voices and his unwavering commitment to supporting Canada's linguistic minority communities.

His actions and work to promote, open up and expand French-language culture in Canada, as well as his contribution to the linguistic and cultural vitality of Francophone communities elsewhere in the world, are therefore important. Glenn O'Farrell was appointed in 2019 by Ontario's Minister of Francophone Affairs and Transportation, Caroline Mulroney, as the government's pro bono advisor on Francophone economic development.

Glenn O'Farrell's career path is also marked by numerous professional achievements that testify to his ability to develop and implement corporate transformational change strategies, most recently the restructuring, digital repositioning and rebranding of TFO Media Group while he was President and CEO. With a team of bold collaborators, Groupe Média TFO has transformed itself into a must-see destination for Canadian parents, teachers and students, and the largest Canadian exporter and distributor of French-language educational content.

His contributions as President of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, President of Global Québec and as a senior executive of CanWest Global have also served, among other things, to broaden and enrich the Canadian media scene by creating a space for Canadian media companies and creators to develop and flourish.

Deep commitmentsOver the years, Glenn O'Farrell has also had a number of involvement sitting on various boards of directors, demonstrating his significant commitment to the community, including: the Ontario Energy Board, the independent news media outlet Le Devoir Inc, TV5 Québec- Canada, Canal Savoir, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, the National Theatre School of Canada and Ashbury College.

"On behalf of all the members of the Governors' Council of the Université de l' Ontario français, I would like to congratulate Glenn O'Farrell on this prestigious distinction. We are truly grateful to be able to count on the considerable contribution of this fervent defender and promoter of the French language in Canada. His commitment to our institution is profound, and he was one of the founding members behind the vision and innovative approaches of the UOF in post-secondary education and research."

Dyane Adam, C.M. Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Governors, Université de l' Ontario français

"This is a fully deserved appointment which we are delighted about and which crowns many years of efforts and achievements, particularly in the promotion and enhancement of the French-speaking world."

André Roy, Ph.D., President, Université de l' Ontario français

About Université de l' Ontario françaisUniversité de l' Ontario français is focused on the creation and mobilization of knowledge in French. Excellence, innovation and collaboration guide UOF in all its activities. UOF advocates experience-based, inductive and transdisciplinary learning and research approaches. Governed by and for Ontario's Francophones, it offers an education that is resolutely connected to the world and which promotes an eco-responsible exercise of citizenship.

