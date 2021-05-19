Glenhawk Selects Finastra's Fusion Essence Cloud To Drive Customer Engagement

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that UK-based property finance specialist, Glenhawk, has selected Fusion Essence Cloud, its next-generation banking solution, to support its growing lending business, by maximizing the operational efficiency of the loan approval and completion process. Fusion Essence Cloud will give Glenhawk a complete view of its lending portfolio, delivering accurate management information in real time, in one place - enabling it to manage its business proactively and grow additional revenue streams.

Guy Harrington, CEO at Glenhawk, said, "Finastra's technology will bring greater efficiency to our loan management process, but more importantly, accurate and up-to-date data will enable us to deepen engagement with our customers, manage our growing loan book and drive overall performance. It fits well with our ethos of doing property finance differently by giving us a platform that is modern, scalable, and brings all the efficiencies that are right for our business. Our aspiration is to become a leading non-bank lender within the property finance specialist sector. The partnership with Finastra will facilitate this by giving us one platform to manage multiple products and by scaling in line with our growth plans."

Fusion Essence Cloud, in Microsoft Azure, gives Glenhawk the flexibility to react quickly to changing customer needs, enabling the firm to bring new products to market quickly and scale its business according to demand. The team at Glenhawk will also benefit from the automation of internal processes like statement preparation, key notices and letters, as well as gaining more accurate data and enhanced management information.

Anand Subbaraman, GM Banking at Finastra, said, "Fusion Essence Cloud will enable Glenhawk to automate the end-to-end lending process, eliminating manual processes from loan origination through to processing and servicing. By turning data into intelligence, the Glenhawk team will gain additional insight into customer needs, helping them optimize the lending process and offer the best product, at the right time, through the right channel. We look forward to supporting Glenhawk's ongoing success."

