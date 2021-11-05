Glen "The Road Warrior" Johnson Presents A Night Of Boxing In Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Johnson, prolific former professional boxer and President of Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to announce " NIGHT OF BOXING " on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 5:00 p.

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Johnson, prolific former professional boxer and President of Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to announce " NIGHT OF BOXING " on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at the Miami Airport Convention Center. Sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission, the event promises to be a fantastic evening of competitive professional boxing for adults and children in the heart of Miami's Magic City.

Road Warrior Promotions will deliver a competitive card comprised of 9 undercard fights plus a welterweight main attraction featuring WBO super lightweight contender Courtney Jackson [20 - 2(12 KO)], WBC Mediterranean super welterweight champion Ermal Hadribeaj [10 - 0 - 1 (5 KO)], and the undefeated heavyweight and former University of Miami Hurricane and Miami Dolphin Raphael Akpejiori [12 - 0 (12 KO)]. Notable undercard bouts will spotlight the professional debut of Venezuela's top amateur prospect and super lightweight Jesus Ablan, hometown favorite Jessy "Beastboy" Cruz , and undefeated super welterweight Manuel Correa .

Additional fighters include Ernesto Leon, Jeremiah Potts, Dominique Valera, Satander Gilgado, Raymond Chacon, Manny Woods, Brandon Cory Barnes, Juhvari Artis, Mike Fowler, and MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED. Hall of Famer Bob Alexander will be the ring announcer.

Tickets are on sale and include VIP Ringside packages with food and beverage services. Guests should follow Covid-19 health safety protocol, are required to wear masks, and must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. This event is sponsored by Majority and Virtuous Boxing . For sponsorship inquiries, press credentials, and interview opportunities, contact Brittnay Starks at media@roadwarriorpromotions.com .

ABOUT ROAD WARRIOR PROMOTIONSFounded in 2019 by former IBF, IBO, & Ring Magazine Light Heavyweight Champion Glen "The Road Warrior" Johnson, Road Warrior Promotions is a Miami-based sports and entertainment company dedicated to the mission of providing a platform for young and talented athletes to showcase their abilities. We foster a culture of communal civic pride and cultural enrichment based on a desire to improve the social and financial well-being of our diverse community of young athletes and to steer them away from the perils associated with the entry of combat sports business.

At Road Warrior Promotions, the quality of boxing talent speaks for itself. Our goal is to create household names of each boxer showcased under the lights. We desire to inspire a passionate fanbase committed to following these exceptional young athletes throughout their careers.

Media Contact: Brittnay Starks+1 (305) 609-0534 323151@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glen-the-road-warrior-johnson-presents-a-night-of-boxing-in-miami-florida-301417732.html

SOURCE Road Warrior Promotions