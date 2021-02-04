Glen D. Smith Approved Membership As An NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen D. Smith ,CFP®, CRPC® located at Glen D. Smith & Associates, 1029 Long Prairie Rd, Suite C, was recently approved for registration as an National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Registered Player Financial Advisor. This places Glen in the NFLPA web-based financial advisor directory, searchable by active and former players and agents.

Smith has worked in the financial services industry since 2004, and his practice offers a breadth of financial and investing services to serve a variety of needs. Whether you are an individual with personal and family goals or the person charged with the financial goals of your organization, Glen D. Smith & Associates are here to provide you with an array of financial and investment planning services essential to your success. Their experienced team of financial planners is proud to offer both the credentialed guidance and expertise needed to reach your lifelong financial goals. They strategically formulate investing services for high net worth into your plans and goals, taking careful consideration at each juncture to ensure you're happy with the plan.

About Glen D. Smith & AssociatesGlen D. Smith & Associates is a leader in providing financial and retirement planning services to individuals and families across the Flower Mound, Lantana, Argyle and Lewisville communities. The practice offers a comprehensive approach to address all aspects of clients' financial life. To learn more about Glen D. Smith & Associates, visit glendsmithandassociates.com .

Glen D. Smith & Associates is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Glen D. Smith's status as a Registered Player Financial Advisor does not constitute an endorsement recommendation by the NFLPA of the Registered Player Financial Advisor, or his/her qualifications, or services. The NFLPA is not affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services.

For more information, contact Glen Smith at 469-212-8072

