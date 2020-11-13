Glen D. Smith Achieves Membership In Raymond James Financial Services 2021 Chairman's Council

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen D. Smith , CFP®, CRPC®located at Glen D. Smith & Associates, 1029 Long Prairie Rd, Suite C, was recently named a member of the 2020 Chairman's Council.**

Smith, who joined Raymond James in 2018, has more than 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. Whether you are an individual with personal and family goals or the person charged with the financial goals of your organization, Glen D. Smith & Associates are here to provide you with an array of financial and investment planning services essential to your success. Their experienced team of financial planners is proud to offer both the credentialed guidance and expertise needed to reach your lifelong financial goals. They strategically formulate investing services for high net worth into your plans and goals, taking careful consideration at each juncture to ensure you're happy with the plan.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $877 billion*.

*As of 6/30/2020. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

**Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Re-qualification is required annually. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Glen D. Smith & Associates is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

For more information, contact Glen Smith at 469-212-8072

Please visit the Raymond James Press Center at raymondjames.com/news-and-media

https://www.glendsmithandassociates.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glen-d-smith-achieves-membership-in-raymond-james-financial-services-2021-chairmans-council-301172801.html

SOURCE Glen D. Smith & Associates