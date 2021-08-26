Glaukos Announces Participation In The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually...

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) - Get Report, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast for this event will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos ( www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent ® , its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject ® device in the United States in 2018 and most recently, its iStent inject W device in the United States in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

