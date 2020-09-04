Glaukos Announces Participation In September Investor Conferences

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually...

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) - Get Report, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PDT

J.P. Morgan 11 th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (one-on-one and group meetings only)

Morgan Stanley 18 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. PDT

A live and archived webcast for these event, where applicable, will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos ( www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent ® , its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and launched its next-generation iStent inject ® device in the United States in September 2018. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005128/en/