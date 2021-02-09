Glaubach Family Donates $10 Million To Yeshiva University Career Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, announced this week that Drs. Felix and Miriam Glaubach have donated $10 million to support the work of the Yeshiva University Career Center, which will be renamed The Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development.

Dr. Glaubach is a Trustee of Yeshiva University and the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS) and is a member of the Boards of Yeshiva College and Yeshiva University High Schools. He and his wife, Miriam, are involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives. They recognized the importance of continuing to give back to our community, and as a multi- generational alumni family, they sought to provide a new resource that will help the leaders of tomorrow as they begin their careers for generations to come.

"This year has taught all of us that no matter how independent we think we are, we are all actually interdependent, we need our families and our communities. This year, we have been challenged to see what really matters in our lives, and there has been plenty of time for introspection and perspective," said Dr. Felix Glaubach. "We are blessed to have the ability to bring light into this darkness. My family and I have had a 70-plus-year relationship with Yeshiva University, beginning with my being a student at MTA. Many of my children and grandchildren are proud YU graduates. My wife, Miriam, and I, together with our family, decided that we would like to make an investment that reflects our family's priorities of sustainable investments for communal growth."

The Career Center is designed to prepare students to attain job offers and admissions to graduate schools and to build successful careers. Currently, the Center offers programs in career development, mentorship, internships and searches for jobs in rewarding professions. It educates students in career-readiness competencies, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, digital technology and global intercultural fluency. The Career Center also works to connect our students with our strong alumni network as mentors and potential employers.

But with the workplace changing so rapidly in recent years—especially through evolving technology, newly emerging fields and a more fragmented job market—the Career Center plans to adopt a new model best suited to meet current and future market demands. The new model, based on best practices in the field of student success, emphasizes a more personalized approach and long-term, big-picture career strategy for the next generation of leaders. This broader, more ambitious direction is intended to enable students to develop a sharper, more lasting sense of who they are and what they would like to do professionally as well as help them secure top job placements.

"We feel that a gift to name the Career Center at Yeshiva University is the most impactful investment we can make. At this time of uncertainty, growing and strengthening the Career Center at Yeshiva University will bring confidence and stability to countless students and their families," said Dr. Glaubach. "By helping Yeshiva University students to have successful careers, we will enable them to be future leaders of Yeshiva University, the Jewish community and leaders in the United States and Israel. This gift is an investment that makes our prior gifts to Yeshiva University all the more valuable. The highest form of charity is enabling others to support themselves, and we look forward to graduates of the Shevet Glaubach Center at Yeshiva University becoming business leaders and philanthropists in their own right."

"This gift will provide funding to create the Center for the future - one founded in new initiatives and impactful change," said Susan Bauer, Executive Director of the Center. "This will afford students the opportunity to be job ready at graduation and to be prepared for meaningful careers and lifelong success and fulfillment."

"Securing our students great jobs on the way to impactful careers is one of our core strategic priorities," said Dr. Berman "and this gift will go a long way toward accomplishing our goals. As one of the longtime leaders of the Board of Trustees, Felix's history and devotion to YU is legendary, and I am deeply thankful to Felix, Miriam and the whole Glaubach family for their incredible partnership and generosity. The new Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development will be essential to our students' success."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glaubach-family-donates-10-million-to-yeshiva-university-career-center-301225203.html

SOURCE Yeshiva University