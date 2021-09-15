Glassdoor To Power Fishbowl, A Fast-Growing Professional Social Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced that through its parent company it has completed the acquisition of Fishbowl . Fishbowl is a fast-growing social network used by more than one million professionals 1 engaging in candid conversations about anything career, industry and workplace-related. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

With more than 55 million unique users each month 2, Glassdoor is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love by increasing workplace transparency. Glassdoor, founded in 2008, offers millions of ratings, reviews, salary reports and other workplace insights, shared by employees, to help job seekers better understand what it's really like to work at a company. With Fishbowl's focus on building meaningful connections and more personal conversations for working professionals, the two platforms are highly complementary and help people get the information they need to make more informed career decisions.

As the world of work continues to evolve, the acquisition of Fishbowl comes at an especially challenging time for workers. A new Glassdoor survey 3 of U.S. employees conducted by The Harris Poll reveals that 48% of employees have felt isolated from coworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 42% of employees have felt their career stall due to the lack of in-person connection. In addition, nearly half (45%) of employees expect to work hybrid or full-time remotely going forward. To help meet the changing needs of today's working professionals, Fishbowl by Glassdoor will deliver even more workplace transparency, empowering professionals to have candid conversations, connect with one another, build communities and gain helpful insights to advance their careers.

"The world of work is dramatically changing and so are workers' needs. Glassdoor and Fishbowl provide a look inside the ongoing transformation and what's crystal clear is that workers need more information, more connection and more community, no matter where they're located. With this acquisition, we're giving job seekers and employees an unmatched real-time look into the employee experience across companies and industries," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "We've been impressed by Fishbowl's incredible product, team and growth and are excited to help expand the community even faster. We proudly welcome Fishbowl employees to the Glassdoor family and look forward to the future together."

"More than ever, professionals are seeking communities to have valuable career conversations and get more information from people beyond those they already know. No one brings transparency to the workplace better than Glassdoor, and with Fishbowl's platform for real-time professional conversations the opportunity together is incredibly powerful," said Matt Sunbulli, Fishbowl Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to have Glassdoor's support to power Fishbowl's growth."

Launched in 2016 by co-founders Matt Sunbulli and Loren Appin, Fishbowl has more than 18 million conversations, comments and direct messages in thousands of bowls 4 where professionals can discuss career, industry and workplace-related topics. Before posting or commenting on Fishbowl, people have the option to choose how to represent themselves - by job title only, by the company they work for, or with their full name, title and company.

Starting today, employees and job seekers on Glassdoor will see relevant Fishbowl conversations from people working in related companies and industries. This integration comes as more than two-thirds (69%) of employees wish they were able to learn more about the team they would be working with when deciding to accept a job, and 64% of employees wish they had a way to ask questions of industry peers around the country, according to the Glassdoor survey. Job seekers and employees can experience more by clicking on these Fishbowl conversations and visiting Fishbowl to see full conversations and explore company feeds, industry and special interest bowls. Viewing these conversations will require a Fishbowl account .

