Glass Lewis Calls For Removal Of Paul Folino, CoreLogic's Chairman - As Well As Three Additional Directors - And Recommends Shareholders Vote For Senator And Cannae Nominees On The Gold Card

Senator Investment Group LP ("Senator") and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) - Get Report, ("Cannae"), today announced that a leading proxy advisory firm, Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis"), has recommended:

Shareholders vote on the GOLD proxy card in support of Senator and Cannae nominees W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, Ryan McKendrick, and Henry W. "Jay" Winship; Shareholders remove CoreLogic's Chairman, Paul Folino, as well as the Company's longest tenured directors: J. David Chatham, David F. Walker, and Thomas O'Brien.

Glass Lewis concluded 1 that CoreLogic's Board lacks credibility given the timing and content of its announcements, and questioned whether the Company's most recent claims of engaging with bidders was little more than a disingenuous, defensive tactic:

"[W]e remain concerned the board's October 28, 2020, announcement could be easily re-framed as a tactical manufacture of informational asymmetry at an obviously critical juncture …"

…" "[T]hese announcements fall well short of clearly establishing a comprehensively structured, competitive auction process …"

…" "[T]he timing of CLI's announcement — falling less than three weeks prior to the contested vote — is, in the frankest of terms, abysmal for independent CLI shareholders, who are now being asked to render potentially transformative judgement in the presence of significant and seemingly unnecessary informational asymmetry . It is the latter of these distinctions which most directly hampers assessments of CLI's credibility, in our view, as it remains largely unclear why the board would withhold the presence of such a critical process until this very late stage. Further still, despite a string of optics-managing disclosures over the last several days, CLI has functionally failed to confirm the presence of a structured auction framework codifying an understood and level playing field for all participants."

for independent CLI shareholders, who are now being asked to render potentially transformative judgement in the presence of significant and seemingly . It is the latter of these distinctions which most directly hampers assessments of CLI's credibility, in our view, as it remains largely unclear why the board would withhold the presence of such a critical process until this very late stage. Further still, despite a string of optics-managing disclosures over the last several days, to confirm the presence of a structured auction framework codifying an understood and level playing field for all participants." "…the board's engagement initiative, such as it is currently understood, is potentially deeply flawed in a manner that may actively preclude the generation of compelling, competitive bids for CLI. Coupled with the board's dour legacy of post-spin value generation and the less than favorable optics associated with the defensive tactics overseen by board chair Paul Folino during his tenure with Emulex, we consider there is sufficient cause to conclude the board's announced process is questionably timed, poorly structured and atypically unpopular."

Glass Lewis also noted CoreLogic's "dismal returns" and the Board's " objectively poor track record," thereby concluding CoreLogic's Board has a long history of continually failing its shareholders:

"[CoreLogic's poor engagement and credibility-lacking announcement of a strategic review] is hardly the limit of our concern, however, as we also believe shareholders have clear cause to question the merits of vesting additional time and confidence in a long-tenured board which paradoxically claims to be, "singularly focused on creating value," despite tacitly abdicating themselves of responsibility for a plainly observable legacy of mediocre value creation and pervasive misses on growth, revenue mix and margins."

on growth, revenue mix and margins." "The board's silence on this most basic measure of value [stock performance versus peers] proves deafening here, as CLI's moribund returns materially underperform all peer sets over all periods …"

…" "[T]he Company's objectively dismal returns profile and largely undisputed failure to achieve long-established strategic and financial objectives."

Glass Lewis concluded that new directors are needed:

"[W]e believe CLI investors have ample cause to support the addition of new, independent directors prepared to capably contribute to a thorough and transparent exploration of all alternatives practicably available to the Company at this time."

prepared to capably contribute to a thorough and transparent exploration of all alternatives practicably available to the Company at this time." "We believe the foregoing changes [replacing four directors] facilitate a clear and fairly low-risk transition away from the longest tenured board members bearing responsibility for a decade-long streak of poor returns and missed objectives in favor of a number of new candidates with demonstrably credible backgrounds in, among other things, public board service and transaction negotiations."

Glass Lewis is now the second proxy advisor to strongly criticize the credibility and track record of CoreLogic's Board and Chairman and to call for new directors. As ISS previously stated 2:

"Given the chairman's troubling track record with regard to Emulex and concerns surrounding apparent stutter steps in the board's handling of recent inbound interest, shareholders could also seek his removal for added reassurance ."

with regard to Emulex and concerns surrounding apparent stutter steps in the board's handling of recent inbound interest, ." " [T]he board has yet to demonstrate a commitment to running a fair process , provide sufficient reassurance for shareholders, and ensure that all potential acquirers are offered an equal opportunity to make their best bid for the company."

, provide sufficient reassurance for shareholders, and ensure that all potential acquirers are offered an equal opportunity to make their best bid for the company." "In light of the board's failure to hold management accountable for missing long-term targets and its confirmation that it is engaging with third parties without beginning an actual sale process, the board's commitment to maximizing shareholder value is uncertain ."

." "[CoreLogic's] underperformance is substantial , and dramatically reduces a willingness on the part of shareholders to reject an acquisition approach for the sake of trusting management to deliver in the future."

, and dramatically reduces a willingness on the part of shareholders to reject an acquisition approach for the sake of trusting management to deliver in the future." "[S]hareholders would benefit from the presence of new directors to ensure that the engagement with potential acquirers is managed to maximize value, especially considering the auspicious timing of the new indications of interest and the dissidents' apparent role in encouraging other bidders to emerge."

"The dissident nominees are independent, have increased shareholder value in past processes similar to the current situation, and seem capable of contributing to better governance and performance..."

Quentin Koffey, Partner, Senator Investment Group, LP said, "By calling for the removal of CoreLogic's Chairman as well as its longest tenured directors, Glass Lewis issued a severe rebuke of CoreLogic's Board for failing its shareholders. We have now seen the two leading proxy advisory firms condemn CoreLogic's directors, specifically targeting the Chairman, and call for removal of the Company's longest tenured directors. This resounding lack of confidence in CoreLogic's current Board and its commitment to shareholder value is why electing new, fully independent, and highly qualified directors is the best path forward."

