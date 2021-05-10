Glass House Group Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass House Group , ("Glass House" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing, privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., today announced Kyle Kazan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glass House, and Graham Farrar, President of Glass House, are scheduled to give a company presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Virtual Conference. The presentation will take place Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET | 10:00 a.m. PT, and can be accessed at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord55/ghg/2225904

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference.

As previously announced, Glass House has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U; OTCQX: MRCQF), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with the intent to focus on branded product businesses in cannabis and/or cannabis-adjacent industries. Subject to the satisfaction of all required conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and at such time the resulting company's shares will be listed on the NEO Exchange (under the ticker symbol GLAS.U).

About Glass House Group Glass House Group is one of the fastest-growing, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House Group is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousegroup.com .

