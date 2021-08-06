Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming October 4, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming October 4, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").

If you suffered a loss on your Zymergen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/zymergen-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In April 2021, Zymergen completed its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock at $31 per share.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it "recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections." Specifically, "several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes," and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen "no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022." The Company also announced that its CEO was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021, representing a nearly 73% decline from the IPO price.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) that, though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) that, as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than October 4, 2021to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

