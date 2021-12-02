Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix Systems, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 29, 2021, before the market opened, Citrix announced that customers did not transition from shorter-duration, on-premise licenses to long-term cloud accounts as expected. Instead, many customers moved on to another short-term on-premise license, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this news, Citrix's stock fell $10.49, or 7.6%, to close at $128.02 per share on April 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 29, 2021, Citrix reported that the transition to cloud was not as successful as the Company had led investors to believe. Citric announced a major restructuring of its sales leadership, warning that the changes were "significant and may cause short-term disruption before yielding tangible results."

On this news, Citrix's stock fell $15.55, or 13.6%, to close at $99.00 per share on July 29, 2021, injuring investors further.

Then, On October 6, 2021, Citrix announced that its President and CEO had resigned.

On this news, Citrix stock fell $7.64, or 7.2% over the next two consecutive trading sessions to close at $98.32 per share on October 8, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cloud product was substantially similar to the on-premise offering; and (ii) that the Company was experiencing significant challenges transitioning customers from on-premise to the cloud.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 18, 2022to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

