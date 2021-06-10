Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming July 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report: (a) securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with (1) the October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"); or (2) the December 2020 secondary public offering (the " December 2020 SPO"); or (3) the March 2021 secondary public offering (the " March 2021 SPO," and together with the IPO and the December 2020 SPO, the "Offerings").

In October 2020, Array completed its initial public offering, selling 7 million shares at $22 per share.

On May 11, 2021, after the close of trading, Array announced first quarter 2021 results, reporting lower revenues year-over-year and lower margins as a result of increased steel and shipping costs. The Company also announced that Peter Jonna had resigned from the Board of Directors effective May 10, 2021.

On this news, Array's stock price fell $11.49 per share, or 46%, to close at $13.46 per share on May 12, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that in the registration statements for the Offerings and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) dating back to the first quarter of 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel was in the process of more than doubling, and Array was facing increasing freight costs; (2) the increases in commodity and freight costs had been negatively impacting the Company's business and operations; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

