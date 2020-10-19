Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") (TRQ) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, the Company announced in a press release that, while "the [Oyu Tolgoi] project cost was expected to remain within the $5.3 billion budget," a review had determined that "there was an increasingly likely risk of a further delay to sustainable first production beyond Q3'21." Turquoise Hill attributed the "likely risk" to productivity setbacks in completing Shaft 2 and "challenging ground conditions that have had a direct impact on the project's critical path."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.27, or approximately 13%, to close at $1.83 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 15, 2019, Turquoise Hill announced that sustainable first production from the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would now be delayed by another 9 to 21 months until May 2022 to June 2023. The Company also stated that "the development capital spend for the project may increase by $1.2 to $1.9 billion over the $5.3 billion previously disclosed."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.47, or 44%, to close at $0.60 per share on July 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on July 31, 2019, after the market closed, Turquoise Hill disclosed that it had taken a $600 million impairment charge and a significant "deferred income tax recognition adjustment" tied to the Oyu Tolgoi project, and that it had suffered a loss in the second quarter.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.05, or over 8%, to close at $0.53 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Turquoise Hill should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

