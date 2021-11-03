Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Camber Energy, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

In February 2021, Camber completed a business combination with Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking").

On May 24, 2021, Camber revealed that the New York Stock Exchange had notified Camber that it was not in compliance with its continued listing standards because, among other things, "issues that have arisen in connection with . . . finalizing the determination of the fair values of both assets and liabilities associated with [Camber]'s acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking."

On this news, Camber's stock price declined by $0.04 per share, or 9%, to close at $0.57 per share on May 25, 2021.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Viking filed its quarterly report for second quarter 2021 reporting a net loss of $9.85 million net loss and stating that its subsidiary, Elysium Energy, LLC, and other parties to a term loan agreement "are in default of the maximum leverage ratio covenant."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.03, or 7%, to close at $0.37 per share on August 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that the "market is badly mistaken about Camber's share count and ignorant of [Camber's] terrifying capital structure," estimating the Company's "fully diluted share count is roughly triple the widely reported number."

On this news, Camber's stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 50%, to close at $1.53 per share on October 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Camber should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

