Gladinet Simplifies Collaboration For Architectural, Engineering, And Construction (AEC) Firms

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladinet has announced a new approach to file sharing and branch office synchronization for architectural, engineering, and construction firms. It provides all the benefits of cloud collaboration while keeping data on existing file servers. The company's flagship product, CentreStack, provides a VPN alternative for AEC firms that presents company file servers as a private cloud for remote users, providing a single place to collaborate, manage, and secure company content and processes. Its access layer eliminates VPN headaches while making it easier to maintain data sovereignty, compliance, and protect networks from remote attacks.

"Architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) firms must manage the pressure to become more digital to improve project management and oversight, provide more timely insights into every stage of the project, eliminate downtime and build faster. But the platforms that offer these benefits require moving AEC data into the cloud, making it difficult to become a digital business overnight. We provide the combined benefits of technologies like DFS, VPN, and cloud file sharing in a single platform that maintains centralized control and enhances security while using familiar mapped drives that make it easy to use", said Jerry Huang, CEO.

Traditional tools like DFS and VPN can be problematic across wide area networks (WANs), and it can be challenging to access the data and keep it synchronized. DFS with Replication (DFS-R), for example, promises to sync files between two locations. But when IT administrators try to create a centralized file server for a multi-site organization with a unified namespace, the DFS replication service frequently fails to deliver on its promises with poor conflict resolution and frequent sync failures.

CentreStack solves these issues with a simple DFS alternative for AEC firms that does not require site-site VPN connections for server directory synchronization or VPN connections from remote clients. Instead, the only protocol needed for remote sites or remote clients is HTTPS. The platform provides simplicity and performance while maintaining centralized access controls, data consistency, and security.

