Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (GBCI) - Get Report Board of Directors, at a meeting held on December 29, 2020, declared a special dividend of $0.15 per share. The Company has declared 143 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 46 times. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2021, to owners of record on January 8, 2021.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier's website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO(406) 751-4722Ron J. Copher, CFO(406) 751-7706