GIVZUH Launches To Help 501(c)(3) Charities Raise Funds In A Simple, Fun Way And Gives Donors Chances To Win Rare Bottles Of Liquor

New Platform Addresses Shortfalls in Traditional Charity Fundraising with an Engaging Way to Help Make the World a Better Place

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIVZUH, an innovative fundraising platform, launched today to give charities a turnkey solution to increase their donor base and fundraising. On a mission to raise the critical funds needed for charities making a big impact nationwide, the company connects charities to donors looking to support great causes in a fun and engaging way, where they enter sweepstakes to win expensive, rare, and hard to find bottles of liquor. 100 percent of GIVZUH Foundation's net proceeds go to charities across the nation.

GIVZUH is addressing a massive pain point where legacy fundraising methods are broken, too costly or unsustainable. Many fundraisers and galas also break even at the end of the event. By employing technology and a strong donor incentive, GIVZUH empowers charities with an efficient way to raise donations on a regular basis.

"People across all demographics are coming out of the pandemic with a reinvigorated, positive view on charitable giving, and wanting to make the planet a better place," said Zach Elgart, founder and executive director, GIVZUH. "We saw this emerging trend and wanted to leverage the power of the internet to harness this new giving mindset. The GIVZUH platform makes donating more engaging for consumers and gives thousands of charities an easy way to raise funds and extend their reach."

GIVZUH is designed for small and large 501(c)(3) charities looking to raise funds and gain more donors outside of their traditional fundraising circles. GIVZUH not only provides people who know about the cause a place to donate, but an opportunity for promising new donors to learn about the important efforts these worthy causes are doing to help the world.

GIVZUH already has support from many charities including Autism Speaks , The 22q Family Foundation and The American Autism and Rehabilitation Center .

For its sweepstakes, GIVZUH leverages its vast network to secure the most rare and coveted bottles of liquor ever produced, which strongly incentives donors to give on a regular basis through a weekly or monthly sweepstakes. Whether it's a hard-to-find Blanton's Single Barrel Black Label Japanese Edition, a George T. Stagg Jr., or the highly coveted Weller Full Proof Bourbon, winners will be able to enjoy something they may have not been able to get for themselves. Each sweepstakes' odds are posted on the website so that donors know exactly what they are receiving for their donation. Donors need to be 21 and over to participate.

The launch of GIVZUH's platform will be accompanied by a sweepstakes for Blanton's Single Barrel Red Japanese (value $389.99) in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a 501 nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 years old. GIVZUH is also sponsoring the 12 th hole at the famed Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast to support the first annual Southern California Autism Speaks Golf Classic on August 9, 2021.

If you GIVZUH Sh*t about charity and want to learn more, please visit www.givzuh.com .

About GIVZUH GIVZUH was founded to create a real impact on the world by providing a turnkey solution that raises awareness and funds for charities. It's founders often speak about the concept of " Enjoy Giving." This is the concept of creating opportunities for donors to give to worthy charitable causes in enjoyable ways.

Traditional charity fundraising methods (galas, auctions, etc.) are outdated. We've created a more efficient and engaging way to raise funds so that charities can continue to make the world a better place. GIVZUH makes donating fun so existing donors give more to charities they care about, and donor prospects can easily start giving to causes they care about. The platform gives both existing donors and promising new donors the ability to Enjoy Giving!

At GIVZUH, all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Donations are made to the GIVZUH Foundation to benefit the charity specified in this sweepstakes. The Edward Charles Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (Tax ID# 26-4245043), is the fiscal sponsor for the GIVZUH Foundation. 100% of the GIVZUH Foundation's net proceeds are directed to the charity described in the sweepstakes. For more information, visit www.givzuh.com .

