Givsum Experiences Accelerated Growth Due To New Funding And Partnerships

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Givsum, Inc. ( www.givsum.com), a comprehensive online management platform which allows charitable organizations to integrate their operations, fundraising campaigns, and an active community of supporters, all in one place, today announced it has joined two leading startup accelerators, OC4 Venture Studio and SteelBridge Labs, as a portfolio company. In addition, Givsum was named the official virtual ticket and sponsorships provider for Oceana 's major annual events, and has partnered with the largest Rotary Clubs in Southern California to power their fundraising campaigns and operations.

"Givsum was founded to help community leaders modernize their operations and amplify their impact through a simple, integrated technology platform," said Shawn Wehan, co-founder and CEO of Givsum, Inc. "We are incredibly grateful to be receiving support from OC4 and SteelBridge, which will enable us to grow the company into a global platform, while helping charitable organizations achieve their worthwhile missions more efficiently."

As part of their investments in Givsum, both SteelBridge Labs and OC4 Venture Studio are providing ongoing coaching from their teams of experienced startup founders, investors, and consultants. In addition, Givsum will receive access to SteelBridge Labs' managed development services, including sales guidance, operations support, and product strategy.

"We chose to invest in Givsum because of their innovative approach to the philanthropic space," said James Haluszczak, co-founder and managing partner of SteelBridge Labs. "The Givsum team has been tenacious in their pursuit of building a modern, end-to-end tool that allows charitable organizations to quickly and easily deploy giving campaigns. Their enterprise distribution approach and financial wellness objectives align well with our portfolio."

Oceana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world 's oceans, is using Givsum to power the virtual ticket and sponsorship transactions for its 2020 Global Forum and 2020 New York Virtual Gala, featuring Michael Bloomberg, President Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and others. Visitors to Oceana's event page will be able to purchase virtual tickets, make donations, and become event sponsors with just a few clicks.

Givsum 's platform is also being used by the largest Rotary Clubs in Southern California to power ongoing fundraising campaigns, manage operations, and communicate with members. Rotary International District 5280 ( Los Angeles) is using Givsum for its annual PolioPlus Fundraising campaign, which includes engaging 70 different Clubs in the district to meet their fundraising goal of at least $200,000. And Rotary International District 5320 ( Orange County) will rely on Givsum to manage club memberships, campaigns, and virtual events, as well as to support the creation of a new type of virtual club: the Rotary Club of Orange County Digital. Club administrators are running multiple virtual events and volunteer experiences through the Givsum platform, which also features a payment engine that allows members to pay quarterly and annual dues.

Since the company launched out of beta in 2017, Givsum has powered more than 60,000 fundraising campaigns, and has processed more than $1,500,000 in donations since its founding. The platform recently launched peer-to-peer giving campaigns, ticket packages, and virtual event features, and plans to roll-out text-to-give and online auction capabilities in 2021.

About Givsum, Inc.Givsum ( www.givsum.com) is a comprehensive management and engagement platform that allows charitable organizations to integrate their operations, fundraising campaigns and an active community of supporters, all in one place. By providing a simple online platform for creating fundraising pages, selling event tickets, accepting donations, managing volunteers, and tracking donor behavior, Givsum helps charitable organizations free up valuable time and resources to pursue their worthwhile missions. Since launching in 2017, hundreds of the world's leading clubs and nonprofits have trusted Givsum's platform to manage their organization's operations and fundraising efforts.

