Givingli Selects Blackhawk Network As EGift Technology Provider

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givingli, a virtual greeting card and gifting company, has selected global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network to supply its app users with dozens of digital gift card (eGift) options delivered to recipients. Givingli is a unique app that combines beautifully designed greetings by indie artists, modern and flexible personalization features and gifts from the world's most popular brands. As an innovative, one-stop-shop for digital greetings and gifts, Givingli is 100% contactless and sustainable—helping grow a new generation of digital gift givers.

The Givingli app offers users digital greeting cards and gifts for a variety of occasions from sending a loved one birthday wishes or wishing friends well on holidays. Employers can also recognize employees for a job well done or thank them for work-related contributions. Recipients can use their eGifts upon delivery via multiple contactless redemption channels such as uploading to a mobile wallet, via a retailer's app, online, or via in-store scanning.

"It's rare that you find a partner that is the leader in their industry and is as supportive as Blackhawk in providing exceptional customer service. We value Blackhawk's reliable integrations and powerful connections to some of the world's best brands in addition to its innovative approaches to helping us solve some of our most daunting challenges. Blackhawk helped us grow our business and is continuing to help us push the envelope for superior digital gifting capabilities," said Nicole Emrani Green, CEO and co-founder of Givingli. "Our users appreciate that Givingli enables them to connect with family, friends, colleagues, employees and other people in their lives in a real and genuine way. By combining the connection of a personalized greeting with the convenience of a digital gift card, Givingli gives users a fun and convenient way to create deep connections in a modern world."

As Givingli's eGift technology provider, Blackhawk enables eGift sales via the company's app to dozens of retailers—including cards redeemable at health and beauty, food and beverage and travel brands. eGift denominations can range from $5 to $500. In addition to providing app users and recipients with a plentiful eGift selection, Blackhawk's capabilities also help merchants reach new audiences via a rapidly emerging gifting channel.

"Givingli recognizes that technology, mobile lifestyles and an increasing demand for contactless payment options are paving the way for gifting innovation. We are seeing more and more shoppers actively seek out digital shopping experiences as a result of COVID-19, and online and mobile gifting and rewards delivery have emerged as multigenerational lifelines," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network. "U.S. ecommerce sales were expected to climb by 18% in 2020 1 and nearly 90% of people surveyed are using some kind of digital wallet. 2 It's clear the widespread adoption of eGifts is here to stay and Givingli is in a prime position to reach people where they are shopping most by offering gifting opportunities within those increasingly prevalent channels."

The Givingli app is currently available for download in the Apple App Store, with Android and website gift and greeting card options coming soon. Snapchat users can send Givingli's digital greetings to their friends directly within the Snapchat app.

Blackhawk Network works with more than 1,000 brands and card partners, is in more than 200,000 retail locations in 28 countries and connects with more than 300,000,000 shoppers worldwide each week. For more information about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk NetworkBlackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About GivingliGivingli is creating greetings and gifts for the modern consumer. With Givingli, users can easily send virtual greetings and gifts to their friends and family for birthdays, holidays, or simply just because. With hundreds of funny and fun boutique-quality digital greetings by independent artists from around the world and recognized design brands, there's a greeting for every occasion. Users can customize with video, photos, stickers, brushes, and collages and add an optional digital gift from brands like Uber Eats, Sephora, Nike, and many more. The best part is you can send it all from your phone, instantly.

1 " US Ecommerce 2020" is a research study conducted by eMarketer in May 2020. 2 "BrandedPay™: How People and Brands Connect Through Payments" is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 12 and March 17, 2020. The sample size included over 12,000 respondents in eight countries.

