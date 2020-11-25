Giving Tuesday Match Doubles The Impact With World Vision During A Tumultuous Year

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that has been especially challenging and uncertain, World Vision is urging families to choose hope, embracing the meaning behind the season, and finding joy in helping others.

"In our own neighborhoods and churches, we see the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are moved to help. My prayer for this Christmas is even as we may be more isolated physically, God will use this moment to bring us closer to his heart for those desperately in need, who are often unseen and forgotten," said Edgar Sandoval Sr, President and CEO of World Vision U.S.

It's an especially critical year for children in the world's toughest places. Due to the economic impact of the pandemic and shutdowns, more than 70 million more people could be pushed back into extreme poverty - the first rise in global poverty since 1998. World Vision is estimating this could put up to 10 million children at risk of famine if immediate action isn't taken.

World Vision is especially encouraged that this Giving Tuesday, an anonymous donation will allow families to double their impact in helping vulnerable children and families. Any gift given to the World Vision Fund on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, will be matched, up to $1 million.

And through World Vision's Gift Catalog, making a difference can be not only be powerful for those in need, but also for those on your Christmas list. The Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items ranging in price from $16 to $39,000. They include handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. Shoppers give the gifts in a loved one's name and send a personalized card describing the gift and its impact.

This year's catalog includes Family Emergency Kits, which have been provided to over 55,000 families impacted by the pandemic so far this year. These kits provide non-perishable food for a family of five and are being distributed across United States in partnership with churches and schools to reach those who need it most.

If you want something under the tree for your loved one, the Celebrity-Designed Artisan-Made Collection gifts not only create a unique and memorable present for loved ones, but also gives families the tools to lift themselves out of poverty.

World Vision partners with Gifts with a Cause, a fair trade organization that provides a sustainable income to artists in developing countries. Each artisan receives a living wage, a safe place to work, business development training and opportunities to build long-term business relationships in their communities.

This year, Emmy® Award-winning actor, producer and author Patricia Heaton; actor, director and producer Melissa Joan Hart; Sadie Robertson Huff, TV personality and best-selling author; Leanne Ford, interior designer, author and HGTV star; and Wé McDonald, singer and author, all have items featured in the catalog. Each woman lent her unique style to the design of a beautiful artisan-made gift.

Proceeds from the handcrafted gifts in the catalog go to the World Vision Fund, which addresses specific, urgent needs in World Vision's humanitarian work that empower people out of poverty. Launched 25 years ago, the World Vision Gift Catalog is one of the most popular gift-giving platforms for families across the United States.

To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About the World Vision Gift Catalog Since 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog has given people the opportunity to better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world through hundreds of gifts in all different areas of need: clean water, food, education, sexual exploitation, job training and others. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org or call toll-free at 1-855-WV-GIFTS.

About World Vision World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization conducting relief, development, and advocacy activities in its work with children, families, and their communities in nearly 100 countries to help them reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit www.WorldVision.org/media-center/ or on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA .

