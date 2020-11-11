Giving Back To Veterans - Nationwide Beacon Of Hope Contest Awards New Roofs

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) today revealed the three winners of its annual Beacon of Hope contest, a nationwide contest awarding deserving Veteran homeowners with new roofs. As part of Beacon's giving back to its communities, the contest was open to all military Veterans, provided they have received an honorable or general discharge. Together with Veteran-friendly roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate the necessary roof repairs/replacements to the homes of the three Veteran contest winners at no cost to the recipient. Seven runners-up will also receive $2,500 to help complete necessary repairs.

"People from local communities across the country rallied behind the 10 finalists to cast thousands of votes," said Jamie Samide, Beacon's Vice President of Marketing. "We are committed to giving back to the men and women who give their lives to protect us and our freedoms, and the Beacon of Hope contest is just one way that we can support our Veterans and give them one less thing to worry about. It's an honor and privilege to give back to these deserving Veterans and their families."

From August 17 through September 25, the public nominated U.S. Veterans facing adversity. The public had the opportunity to vote for the 10 finalists from October 2 through November 2.

Today, on Veteran's Day, we announce the three finalists who received the most votes and will receive new roofs:

Aliska H., United States Army - Grand Ridge, IL

Brian P., United States Air Force - Blue Springs, MO

Dave R., United States Army - Jessup, PA

The roof work will be completed between November 2020 and spring 2021. Read about the 10 Veterans' inspiring stories and learn more about the contest at Beacon of Hope.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005661/en/