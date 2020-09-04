Giving Back To The Community: An Awareness Event Hosted By Cyber Group

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based IT consulting firm, Cyber Group, is going above and beyond this year to bring awareness to Giving Back to the Community, especially through North Texas Giving Day.

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based IT consulting firm, Cyber Group, is going above and beyond this year to bring awareness to Giving Back to the Community, especially through North Texas Giving Day.

The North Texas Giving Day online event has transformed from an idea to help raise awareness of nonprofits to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving. During North Texas Giving Day, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist to build a stronger and more vibrant community.

Cyber Group hopes to bring awareness to this opportunity and the importance of giving back by hosting a panel discussion online on September 9th, exploring the importance of Giving Back to the Community. The esteemed panel for this discussion will feature leaders from Communities Foundation of Texas, the North Texas Food Bank, and DFW Alliance of Technology and Women. Today more than ever, corporate social responsibility is critically important to our local nonprofits. With North Texas Giving Day around the corner on September 17th, we hope you'll join us as we explore this important topic with key industry leaders in the North Texas Region. Details on how to attend this discussion can be found at cygrp.com/news-and-events.

In addition to this event, Cyber Group has committed a $12,500 donation match to donations made to DFW*ATW during North Texas Giving Day. Donations made here: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/dfwatwcybermatch through midnight on September 17th will be matched dollar for dollar.

Cyber Group specializes in helping customers leverage their investment in the Salesforce platform in the areas of development, integration, support, and analytics. Cyber Group is a sponsor and proud supporter of DFW*ATW and all the good work that they do to promote women in STEM. DFW*ATW is a vital nonprofit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giving-back-to-the-community-an-awareness-event-hosted-by-cyber-group-301124532.html

SOURCE Cyber Group