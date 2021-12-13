Givex Corporation Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Don Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Givex Corporation ("Givex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GIVX) and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group and Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate the Corporation's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Givex is a global IT platform focused on providing merchants with useful customer insights. Its platform supports gift card processing, custom loyalty programs, stored value/loaded tickets, omnichannel point of sale and fully integrated payment processing, KDS, inventory, labor, kiosk, handheld tablets and online ordering apps.

The platform has fully integrated management and consumer apps. The portal provides support tools, hundreds of custom reports and analytics that enables merchants to make informed decisions about how to communicate with and cater to their customer needs. The platform is flexible and can be integrated to many third parties. Learn more at givex.com

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

