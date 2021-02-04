Give Your Taste Buds A Burst Of Happiness With The New HI-CHEW™ Berry Mix

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ™ , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy expands its innovative portfolio of vibrant flavors with the launch of the HI-CHEW ™ Berry Mix, featuring three new offerings: Black Cherry, Raspberryand Blueberry. No need to wait for summer to enjoy your favorite berry flavors, these are always in season.

Inspired by consumers' beloved bite size fruit flavors, the new HI-CHEW ™ Berry Mix stays true to their refreshing origin. All three flavors will transport your taste buds into a berry field of goodness and embrace warmer days enjoying your favorite go-to seasonal fruit. Each mouthwatering chewlet in this mix provides the juicy burst of freshness bringing your favorite berry notes to life. In addition to flavor, HI-CHEW TM utilized its double-layer technology to ensure that the latest offerings showcase the fruits' vibrant colors within each chewlet.

Black Cherry is known to be a deliciously sweet fruit, almost like eating candy on a stem. The HI-CHEW ™ Black Cherry mimics both the ripe flavor and bold red color.

is known to be a deliciously sweet fruit, almost like eating candy on a stem. The mimics both the ripe flavor and bold red color. Raspberry provides the perfect blend of tart and sweet with a vibrant pinkish hue. HI-CHEW ™ Raspberry delivers on that refreshing depth of flavor in each bite.

provides the perfect blend of tart and sweet with a vibrant pinkish hue. delivers on that refreshing depth of flavor in each bite. Blueberryis a one-of-a-kind antioxidant superfood. The HI-CHEW ™ Blueberry brings out a burst of tang and sweetness, just like grabbing a handful of blueberries right off the bush.

"We've seen a high demand for berry flavors within the market, with Black Cherry, Raspberry and Blueberry consistently showing up as fan favorites in the States," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "Tapping into consumers' excitement for authentic fruit flavors, our research & development team was able to perfectly capture the true-to-life flavor and give consumers a vibrant experience with each bite. We're excited to reveal these new offerings that showcase a delightful and refreshing take on Americans' favorite berry flavors."

Since the parent company of Morinaga America, Inc., Morinaga & Co., first launched HI-CHEW™ in 1975, the candy has been created in over 200 flavors. With a passion for flavor, the brand continues to conduct extensive research to develop the perfect flavors for the American consumer, exploring palate preferences and evolving trends. With nearly 1 billion pieces of HI-CHEW™ enjoyed each year, consumers can't get enough of the fruity-chewy candy brand.

The HI-CHEW ™ Berry Mix is offered in a 3-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $2.59 (varies per market). HI-CHEW ™ Berry Mix is available exclusively at 7-Eleven locations nationwide. Starting April 27, HI-CHEW ™ Berry Mix will be available for purchase at additional retailers and online at HI-CHEW.com. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW ™:The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada and Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019.

SOURCE HI-CHEW