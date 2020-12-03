Give The Gift Of Convenient Security This Holiday Season

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versatile BOLT Locks make a useful gift for anyone who values security and convenience when protecting their valuables. BOLT Locks' patented "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" uses one key, the vehicle ignition key, to operate locks used to protect hitches, trailers, boats, kayaks, bikes, generators and more, all while reducing key clutter on a keychain.

BOLT Locks use specially crafted tumblers to memorize a vehicle's ignition key the first time it is inserted into the lock. One complete turn of the key moves the tumblers to fit that one specific key, resulting in a uniquely programmed lock. The days of having to use different keys for each lock are gone.

"BOLT Locks are an ideal holiday gift for anyone wanting to protect their valuable gear," said Jason Buckles, Sales Account Manager for BOLT Locks. "Whether they are an avid boater or off-roader, enjoy hunting or fishing, motorsports, or use their vehicles to secure their work tools, BOLT Locks are gift they will appreciate."

The most popular BOLT Lock products are the vehicle hitch Receiver Locks. Designed to lock the ball mount receiver onto the hitch, the Receiver Lock comes in two sizes: ½-inch and 5/8-inches.

For those on your gift list who tow, BOLT Lock's Coupler Pin Lock and Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock provide the same single-key locking convenience for the trailer itself. The BOLT Coupler Pin Lock fits couplers from ½-inch to 3 3/8-inches to secure the locking lever from any movement and serves dual purposes: locking a trailer ball when hitched to a vehicle or making the coupler unusable when off of the vehicle.

For additional unhitched trailer security, the BOLT Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock provides protection for unattended trailers. This robust bright red device is a visible theft deterrent when placed on the trailer's coupler and is used to prevent a trailer from being stolen.

Have someone on your gift list that doesn't tow? BOLT also offers cable locks and padlocks. The cable lock can secure kayaks to a roof rack, bikes to a bike rack, jet skis to a trailer, or any other item which needs to be protected during transport or storage. The multipurpose cable lock features a six-foot-long ¼-inch black vinyl coated coiled cable.

BOLT Locks' padlock can also be used in multiple ways: to lock a cargo trailer door, secure a storage shed or lock a gate or a toolbox or a tackle box.

BOLT Locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. They have been awarded Popular Mechanics Editor's Choice Award and honored with several Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Global Media Awards.

About BOLT (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology)

Find a BOLT retailer by using the zip code finder at www.boltlock.com/stores. BOLT locks are also available at 4-Wheel Parts stores, O'Reilly's, NAPA and SummitRacing.com. For more information, visit www.boltlock.com or call 844.972.7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/BOLTLock, Instagram: @BOLTLock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.

Media Contact: Shari Arfons 260485@email4pr.com 330-329-7862

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-the-gift-of-convenient-security-this-holiday-season-301185275.html

SOURCE BOLT Locks