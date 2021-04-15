Give The Gift Of Calm This Mother's Day With Betoken CBD

PORTLAND, Maine, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-founder Liz Kirby has three children. The first two are the beautiful kids that she shares with her husband, and the third is her brainchild, Betoken CBD, a breakthrough wellness brand whose purpose is to make adult life easier by using the calming properties of CBD.

As a working mom and entrepreneur, she knows the necessity of being able to take mindful moments throughout the day for slowing down, easing anxiety, and calming the mind. She also knows the importance of taking time to resting, relaxing, and of course, with Mother's Day being one of those sacred times for self-care.

That's why the new Chill Mama Betoken CBD Bundle is the perfect gift to give and receive this Mother's Day. Whether the bundle is for a working mom or a stay-at-home mom, it's a meaningful gift that provides comfort, calm, and peace to its recipient. The bundle, which retails for $95, includes a jar of Betoken CBD's signature Hello Mellow capsules and a comfy oversized "Mama" sweatshirt in a universal tan color.

"Being a mom is my most important job, but I also know that I have to take care of myself first so that I can be the best mom possible to my children, and the best possible boss while running my business. Putting together the Chill Mama bundle is my way of offering that same level of self-care to other moms and female entrepreneurs out there," Liz explains as being the inspiration behind the bundle.

The Chill Mama Betoken CBD Bundle also takes care of Mother Earth because the Hello Mellow CBD capsules are packaged in 100% recyclable glass jars. The jar comes with 30 chill pill capsules, each containing 15mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp, 385mg of Betoken's signature proprietary herbal blend consisting of HolyBasil, Skullcap, and Lemon Balm. The capsules contain 0.00% THC and are designed to be taken up to three times daily to help manage anxiety and find inner peace.

Give the gift of calm this Mother's Day with the Chill Mama Betoken CBD Bundle, because moms deserve to chill out too.

ABOUT BETOKEN

Betoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing-and-turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBY

Liz and her husband have two young kids and live in southern Maine. Liz practiced law for three years before she "retired" in 2013 to embark on a series of more creative endeavors. She has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

CONTACT

Contact Mikayla at mikayla@betokencbd.com for questions or to schedule an interview.

Betoken CBD866-783-5750553 Shore Rd, Unit 4 Cape Elizabeth, Maine 04107

Related Images

chill-mama-cbd-bundle-betoken-cbd.jpg Chill Mama CBD Bundle - Betoken CBD Chill Mama CBD Bundle - Betoken CBD

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-the-gift-of-calm-this-mothers-day-with-betoken-cbd-301270063.html

SOURCE Betoken CBD