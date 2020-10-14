Give Kids The World Village For Critically Ill Children In Kissimmee, Florida Launches Night Of A Million Lights Holiday Light Spectacular

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, FL, will host a holiday celebration under the stars - offering the public a rare glimpse into the whimsical 89-acre non-profit resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children from around the world who want to visit Central Florida. From November 13 - January 3, visitors can experience the childlike wonder of the Village during Night of a Million Lights, a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular.

&amp;amp;#160;

More than three million lights will illuminate the resort, including a glittering 150-foot tunnel; 50 holiday-themed wireframes, some spanning more than 40 feet; an enchanting gingerbread arch; and space-themed decor adorning the Village's new Henri's Starlite Scoops.

A stellar group of 45 treasured partners will be celebrating the season by adopting and decorating a wish family residential villa for display throughout the 52 nights of the event, including SeaWorld; LEGOLAND; American Airlines; Hasbro; the Kennedy Space Center; PGA TOUR; Chick-fil-A; Pepsi; Margaritaville; Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Ripley's; Enterprise; Advent Health; Unilever; and many more. In addition, Universal Orlando Resort will be decking out Marc's Dino Putt, featuring holiday inclusive lighting and festive musical elements. A complete list of partners can be found at www.gktw.org/lights. A digital media kit including images and video can be found at https://bit.ly/311CPf4.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights, enabling guests to stroll among the lights and take part in a variety of fun family activities in a safe, socially distant manner. Admission includes complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa, as well as unlimited rides and attractions. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with staggered entry times to prevent crowding. Mask wearing will also be required for all guests.

Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World's mission to provide magical all-inclusive, week-long wish vacations to critically ill children and their families at no cost - including transportation, accommodations in one of the Village's 166 storybook residential villas, all meals and snacks, nightly entertainment, tickets to Orlando's world-renowned theme parks and attractions, and priceless interactive experiences at the Village. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and more than 76 countries to enjoy priceless time together away from hospitals, surgeries and treatments.

Give Kids The World Village closed to wish families in mid-March due to the global pandemic, delaying nearly 6,000 wishes. Night of a Million Lights is designed to raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can be fulfilled once the Village reopens.

Every year since 2005, Charity Navigator has awarded Give Kids The World its top designation, the Four-Star rating. Charity Navigator also ranks Give Kids The World among the Top 20 Charities Nationwide. The Village is located at 210 South Bass Road in Kissimmee, Florida. To learn more, visit www.gktw.org.

CONTACT: Cindy Elliott (562) 896-1177 256687@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-kids-the-world-village-for-critically-ill-children-in-kissimmee-florida-launches-night-of-a-million-lights-holiday-light-spectacular-301151799.html

SOURCE Give Kids The World Village