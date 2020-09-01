Give An Hour Provides Wellbeing Training To Ohio Corrections Staff During COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 15 years, Give an Hour has provided no-cost mental health services to our nation's most honored heroes: military service members, veterans, and their loved ones. Give an Hour has now added another group of heroes - staff on the front lines of corrections in the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) has been and continues to respond to COVID-19 to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus. The agency has been greatly impacted by the pandemic experiencing loss of life of staff members and offenders.

Give an Hour is proud to partner with ODRC and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OHMHAS) to provide Emotional Life Skills training to help corrections staff manage their emotional wellbeing during COVID-19.

"Taking care of your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health, especially during this pandemic," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO of Give an Hour.

The sister agencies have contracted with Give an Hour to provide the two-hour Emotional Life Skills course virtually. The course will help staff members understand how the pandemic affects their mental health and emotional wellbeing, and how to maintain their emotional wellbeing, including the use of support systems.

"It is common that those on the frontline focus on taking care of others without regard for their own emotional wellbeing. But it is vitally important that these professionals take care of themselves as well as taking care of others," said Phelps. "We are honored to partner with ODRC and OHMHAS to help."

Give an Hour's Emotional Life Skills trainings will be offered throughout September, reflecting Ohio's commitment to bringing awareness to mental health issues during National Suicide Prevention Month.

About Give an Hour

Give an Hour® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3), founded in September 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist. Give an Hour believes that within communities lies the resources to address many of the challenges that face society - challenges that often result in emotional pain and suffering. By harnessing the skills and generosity of citizens across the nation and around the world, Give an Hour provides those in need with help and hope. www.giveanhour.org

About The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

MISSION STATEMENT To reduce recidivism among those we touch.

VISION STATEMENT To reduce crime in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation employs nearly 12,000 staff across the State of Ohio. The agency is charged with housing approximately 45,000 felony offenders and supervising over 30,000 individuals in the community under the Adult Parole Authority. For more information, please visit drc.ohio.gov

