GIS Market In The Utility Industry To Grow By USD 1.68 Billion | Key Drivers And Market Forecasts | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GIS market in the utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.

The GIS market in the utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

The report on the GIS market in the utility industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM).

The GIS market in the utility industry analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The GIS market in the utility industry covers the following areas:

GIS Market in the Utility Industry SizingGIS Market in the Utility Industry ForecastGIS Market in the Utility Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

Avineon Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

