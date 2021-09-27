Girls In Tech Launches Next Generation Of Public Sector And Service Leaders To Employ And Elevate Women In The Public Sector Workforce Globally

Girls in Tech and AWS work together to Attract More Women to Pursue IT Careers in the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit working to eliminate the gender gap in tech, is launching the "Next Generation of Public Sector and Service Leaders," a program to provide education and raise awareness of career opportunities in the public sector, including federal, state, and local governments, as well as nonprofits and healthcare businesses. The program, set to roll out this fall and continue into 2022, will be designed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and aims to interest more women in pursuing public sector careers.

"Public sector is one of the fastest-growing areas in tech as governments, space, nonprofits and healthcare organizations seek to innovate," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO, Girls in Tech. "It's imperative we arm women with the skills and knowledge to confidently pursue careers in this field, which is currently suffering from a shortage of qualified employee candidates."

The program consists of the following events and opportunities:

"Evening with the Experts" In-Person Event -- A panel of top industry experts, curated and hosted by AWS, will share advice, guidance, personal anecdotes, resources and more. The panel will be followed by a keynote presentation from a high-profile CIO in the public sector. The evening will feature a networking mixer, complete with organized "speed networking" and "speed recruiting" activities.

Mentorship Program for Public Sector Employees and Executives -- A guided six-month mentorship program will match experienced public sector executives with the next generation of talent looking to grow their careers, ask questions, seek advice and more. Mentors will be sourced from AWS and AWS Partner Network (APN) for Public Sector Partners leaders. The moderated mentorship program will also feature monthly speakerships from leading and emerging voices in the space.

"Next Gen Public Sector" Technology Webinar -- This virtual event will spotlight subject matter experts as they share personal stories of using the latest technologies to solve challenges in the public sector. Led by a senior AWS technical expert, this webinar will showcase examples of emerging technology improving security and citizen services.

Public Sector Widget on the Girls in Tech Jobs Board -- Girls in Tech will be adding a unique "Public Sector" widget to its popular Jobs Board to make it even easier for those seeking careers in the field to learn about immediate employment opportunities. AWS will contribute posting applicable open positions to the Job Board.

"AWS is thrilled to support the next generation of Public Sector leaders in technology," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS. "Public Sector leaders are pioneers in technology like blockchain, AI at the edge, and quantum. We want the next generation to consider Public Sector as a career with the help of mentoring and knowledge of the technology opportunities that exist."

About Girls in TechGirls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

