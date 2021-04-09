Girl Power Is Horsepower: Woman-Owned Cocktail Brand, BuzzBallz, Partners With Female Midget Car Racer, Taylor Reimer

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothings says "women's empowerment" like a powerhouse, woman-owned alcohol brand joining forces with a female race car driver. This is precisely the move BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion made by sponsoring Taylor Reimer — University of Oklahoma student by day, professional midget car racer at night.

A midget car is a 900-pound race car with a four-cylinder engine and 300-400 horsepower.

Bonded by their presence in male-dominated spaces, both BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion and Reimer instantly agreed that this was the perfect partnership. Both Merrilee Kick, founder of BuzzBallz, and Reimer have firsthand experience with the intimidation and pressure that comes with proving onlookers that they deserve to be in the "boy's club."

"A quote that inspires me is, 'adversity causes some men to break, others to break records,'" Reimer said. "… I was never insecure, rather determined to break female stereotypes in racing and prove people wrong. With that being said, there were times I doubted myself, but that only pushed me harder to become better."

Reimer will be making in-store appearances at retail outlets that sell BuzzBallz along the race route from April 9, which is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to June 12, ending the United States Auto Club (USAC) championships in Kokomo, Indiana.

Reimer's car is wrapped in the BuzzBallz logo and ready for her upcoming races.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated Texas distillery, winery and brewery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. In a little more than 10 years, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide, several countries abroad and growing. The company maintains a fun brand message as they create high-quality, premixed cocktails, as well as small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ , www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com .

