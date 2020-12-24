Giorgi Gakharia Confirmed As Prime Minister Of Georgia; Parliament Approves New Cabinet

TBILISI, Georgia, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parliament of Georgia confirmed Giorgi Gakharia as the Prime Minister of Georgia and approved the composition of the new Government formed as a result of a convincing victory for the Georgian Dream party...

TBILISI, Georgia, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parliament of Georgia confirmed Giorgi Gakharia as the Prime Minister of Georgia and approved the composition of the new Government formed as a result of a convincing victory for the Georgian Dream party in the nation's 2020 Parliamentary Election.

The new government largely retains the ministers that have worked effectively during the COVID-19 crisis, supported the historic constitutional electoral reform, and advanced relations with the United States and other international allies. New additions to the cabinet include Gocha Lordkipanidze as Justice Minister. The new cabinet took office immediately following the vote.

At a confirmation hearing, Giorgi Gakharia emphasized that the government's main goals are to overcome the pandemic, ensure rapid economic recovery, create a stable and secure environment for every citizen, enhance the Euro-Atlantic integration process, build a strong European state, continue structural democratic reforms, and work hard with strategic allies to swiftly end occupation. Gakharia presented his governmental plan "Building a European State" to the Parliament and stated that the government's efforts are focused on preparing Georgia to apply for full membership in the European Union in 2024.

"I am very proud of the Georgian people for demonstrating their courage to carry on during the COVID-19 pandemic while also assuming their civic duty to vote in record numbers during the election," said Gakharia. "We have much to do to fight the pandemic, get our people vaccinated, and get our country back on track to prosperity. I look forward to working with the Parliament and all responsible political actors to get the country moving again."

During his tenure in government, Gakharia, who became Prime Minister in 2019, has led major initiatives to advance Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, foster a business-friendly economy, and attract significant foreign investment that has resulted in job creation and economic growth. Throughout his career, Gakharia has succeeded in initiating large-scale reforms and leading change in key government agencies. He previously served as the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development (2016-2017), Secretary of the Economic Council (2014-16), Business Ombudsman (2013-2016), Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia (2017-2019) and Secretary of the National Security Council of Georgia (April 2019- September 2019).

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giorgi-gakharia-confirmed-as-prime-minister-of-georgia-parliament-approves-new-cabinet-301198434.html

SOURCE Government of Georgia