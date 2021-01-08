Ginkgo Bioworks CEO To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks announced today that Jason Kelly, Ginkgo Bioworks CEO and co-founder, will present at the 39 th Annual J.

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks announced today that Jason Kelly, Ginkgo Bioworks CEO and co-founder, will present at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM Eastern Time.

His presentation will cover Ginkgo's response to COVID-19, from rapid optimization of vaccine manufacturing to community testing for K-12 schools. These efforts represent a systems approach to biosecurity and a mission-critical layer in Ginkgo's cell engineering platform, which enables synthetic biology applications for human health and beyond.

About Ginkgo Bioworks Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet—biology—to grow better products. The company's cell programming platform is enabling the growth of biotechnology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo is also actively supporting a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including community testing, epidemiological tracing, vaccine development and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

