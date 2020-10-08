Gina Perini Named As A Winner Of Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New Jersey Award

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that President and CEO Gina Perini is a winner of Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of the Year ® 2020 Award, New Jersey program. Each year, the program recognizes entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambition delivers innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.

"To be recognized by Ernst & Young as a winner of the Entrepreneur Of the Year 2020 Award is truly humbling," said Ms. Perini. "2020 has been a year like none other, and I'm honored to be recognized among the leaders who have helped navigate it with optimism, endurance, and resolve. This award is a meaningful tribute to the value of building a culture of agility to not only sustain a business but also power it into a brighter future."

Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of the Year award recipients represent an esteemed group of leaders in a broad spectrum of industries and were evaluated based on a review of their achievements. Through her vision, strategy and executive leadership, Ms. Perini has been a key driver of Somos' accomplishments including positioning the organization as a leading data solutions company and expanding its portfolio of products and services to enable innovation throughout the industry for today and tomorrow.

"I think it goes without saying that it's been a transformative year for all of us," said Michelle Larsen, Somos' Vice President of Customer Engagement and Product Strategy. "Under Gina's leadership, we've turned what could have been seen as challenges into opportunities for growth, expansion, and innovation. I am proud to have her as our leader and look forward to Somos' continued evolution."

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation, and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Ms. Perini will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a New Jersey award winner, Ms. Perini is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a leading provider of registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted connections between brands, consumers, and communities. We accomplish this through our suite of authentication enablement solutions as well as our numbering administration roles.

Currently, Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for more than 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers. We operate the SMS/800 TFN Registry for more than 42 Million Toll-Free Numbers in North America, and the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world, while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In New Jersey sponsors also include PNC Bank and DLA Piper.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gina-perini-named-as-a-winner-of-ernst--youngs-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2020-new-jersey-award-301148969.html

SOURCE Somos, Inc.