Gina Garrubbo, President And CEO Of National Public Media, Named Chair Of IAB Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, today announced that it has elected Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO of National Public Media, as Chair of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Garrubbo has served as the IAB Board's Vice Chair since August 2020 and as the Co-Chair of the IAB Audio Committee since 2017. Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, who has been on the board since February 2019, was elected to serve as Vice Chair.

"Having worked across different disciplines within media and marketing, I have been able to experience first-hand the vital role that IAB plays in driving the industry forward," said Garrubbo. "There has never been a more important time to be part of IAB as the industry is going through a tremendous reset and reinvention. I look forward to working alongside IAB CEO David Cohen, the Board of Directors, and IAB members to help guide this industry forward and to continue to ensure that we create vibrant marketplaces that foster innovation and collaboration."

"Gina is not only an industry veteran, she is also an IAB veteran having served board terms more than two decades ago. During her tenure with IAB she helped create some of the first guidelines for brands and publishers in the digital space, and today continues to drive advancements to move our industry forward," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB.

Cohen continued, "Gina and Krishan are two of the most well-respected and forward-thinking executives across the media and marketing landscape, they have led teams that are responsible for many of the products and programs that have driven the industry forward, and we look forward to bringing their expertise to the IAB membership."

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected for a three-year term include:

Renie Anderson , Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, NFL Partnerships, National Football League

, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, NFL Partnerships, National Football League Jerry Dischler , Vice President and General Manager, Ads, Google

, Vice President and General Manager, Ads, Google Rob Master , Vice President, Media and Digital Engagement, Unilever

The current Board members that have been re-elected for a new three-year term include:

Alysia Borsa , President, Meredith Digital

, President, Debi Chirichella , President, Hearst Magazines

, President, Hearst Magazines Tom Fochetta , Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Samsung Ads

, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Samsung Ads Chris Guenther , Senior Vice President, Global Head of Programmatic, News Corp

, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Programmatic, News Corp Jean-Philippe (JP) Maheu, Vice President, Client Services, U.S., Twitter

Joy Robins , Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post

, Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post Rik van der Kooi , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising

The remaining IAB Board of Directors is comprised of the following:

David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB

, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Eric Danetz , Head of Revenue, Reuters

, Head of Revenue, Reuters Konrad Feldman , Founder and CEO, Quantcast

, Founder and CEO, Quantcast Rajeev Goel , Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, PubMatic

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, PubMatic Anneka Gupta , President and Head of Products & Platforms, LiveRamp

, President and Head of Products & Platforms, LiveRamp John Halley , Chief Operating Officer, Advertising Revenue, and Executive Vice President, Advanced Marketing Solutions, ViacomCBS

, Chief Operating Officer, Advertising Revenue, and Executive Vice President, Advanced Marketing Solutions, ViacomCBS Jeremy Hlavacek , Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising

, Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising Jesse Horwitz , Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Hubble Contacts

, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Hubble Contacts Jia Hyun , Vice President, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn

, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn Julie Jacobs , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Verizon Media

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Verizon Media Craig Kostelic , Chief Business Officer, U.S. Advertising Revenue and Head of Global Advertising Solutions, Condé Nast

, Chief Business Officer, U.S. Advertising Revenue and Head of Global Advertising Solutions, Condé Nast Seth Ladetsky, Senior Vice President, Sales & Client Partnerships and Head of Digital eSports Sales Strategy, Turner Sports

Alan Moss , Vice President, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Advertising

, Vice President, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Advertising Peter Naylor , Vice President Sales, America, Snap, Inc.

, Vice President Sales, America, Snap, Inc. Kimberly Norris , Group Vice President, Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach

, Group Vice President, Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach Nicolle Pangis , Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand

, Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand Shenan Reed , Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal

, Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal Scott Rosenberg , Senior Vice President & General Manager - Platform Business, Roku

, Senior Vice President & General Manager - Platform Business, Roku David Spector , Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Third Love

, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Third Love Nada Stirratt , Vice President, North America Global Business Group, Facebook

, Vice President, North America Global Business Group, Facebook John Trimble , Chief Revenue Officer, Pandora

, Chief Revenue Officer, Pandora Lisa Valentino , Executive Vice President, Addressable Brand Solutions, The Walt Disney Company

, Executive Vice President, Addressable Brand Solutions, The Walt Disney Company Julie Van Ullen , Managing Director, U.S. Sales, Rakuten Advertising

, Managing Director, U.S. Sales, Rakuten Advertising Deborah Wahl , Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Joe Zawadzki , Chief Executive Officer, MediaMath

Ex-officio members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Chief Executive Officer, IAB SEA + India

, Chief Executive Officer, + Townsend Feehan, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Europe

Stu Ingis , Chairman, Venable LLP (IAB BOARD SECRETARY)

, Chairman, (IAB BOARD SECRETARY) Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors (IAB BOARD FOUNDING CHAIRMAN)

, General Partner, Archer Advisors (IAB BOARD FOUNDING CHAIRMAN) David Moore , Chief Executive Officer, BritePool

, Chief Executive Officer, BritePool Randall Rothenberg , Executive Chair, IAB (IAB EXECUTIVE CHAIR)

, Executive Chair, IAB (IAB EXECUTIVE CHAIR) John Toohey , Vice President, Finance, Cumulus (IAB BOARD TREASURER)

The new board slate was released at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) . For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors.

About IABThe Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

