Gimmal Recognized As Microsoft Preferred Partner During Launch Of Project Cortex

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a provider of information governance software and solutions, has been recognized as a Microsoft Preferred Partner during the launch of Microsoft's Project Cortex. Project Cortex, a Microsoft 365 initiative that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI), empowers organizations with the correct knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in everyday activities. Preferred Partner status is reserved for members of the Microsoft Content Services Partner Program who have dedicated time to deep training and technical delivery of knowledge and insights solutions.

Microsoft recently announced the first product in Project Cortex, SharePoint Syntex. Gimmal, paired with SharePoint Syntex, will improve the user experience through automating content processing and knowledge transformation while ensuring complete compliance.

Benefits of this partnership include:

Gimmal and SharePoint Syntex allow users to have the most advanced automated records management system ever available.

By automatically applying metadata, Gimmal can ensure the correct classification of records to the File Plan.

Modern term set management is not just in SharePoint, but throughout Microsoft 365.

"We are excited to achieve this level of partnership with Microsoft and look forward to continuing to work together to provide enhanced information governance solutions to the market," states Gimmal President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Caplinger.

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance, no matter where they are stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more about how Gimmal is working together with Microsoft to improve information governance by visiting https://www.gimmal.com/videos/recording-microsoft365-and-gimmal

