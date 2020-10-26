Gimmal Completes Acquisition Of ECM Wise, Expands Its Migration Capabilities

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a leading provider of information governance software and solutions, has announced the acquisition of Calgary-based ECM Wise Corp, an enterprise content management solutions provider.

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a leading provider of information governance software and solutions, has announced the acquisition of Calgary-based ECM Wise Corp, an enterprise content management solutions provider. The acquisition brings enhanced migration capabilities, now known as Gimmal Migration, to Gimmal's existing solutions suite.

With the addition to Gimmal's existing suite of software products, the company will offer a complete set of information governance solutions that provide the following benefits:

Complete lifecycle management from the creation of information to its disposition.

Simplified and expedited migrations from legacy systems, particularly in complex environments.

A team of experts trained in best practices and proven methodologies for effective and compliant information governance.

Streamlined processes that maximize productivity and increase cost savings.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of ECM Wise's market-leading migration software to Gimmal's portfolio, and welcome their team of industry experts to Gimmal," states Gimmal CEO, Mark Johnson. "Gimmal Migration's enhanced features will ensure our clients have all the right tools necessary to complete even the most complex migrations."

Patrick Wong and Guy Turton, co-founders of ECM Wise, explain the acquisition as "the union of the industry's best-in-class products that will seamlessly work together to provide the most strategic solutions for clients."

Madison Park Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gimmal on this transaction.

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance, no matter where it is stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at https://www.gimmal.com/.

About ECM Wise

ECM Wise is a customer-focused company that combines technical skills, experience, and methodologies to deliver migration software and other complex enterprise content management solutions. The ECM Wise team is dedicated to helping organizations improve client adoption of tools and processes, and delivery of simple and effective software solutions to meet client challenges. Learn more about ECM Wise at https://www.ecmwise.com/.

