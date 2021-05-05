Gimmal Acquires Sherpa Software, Expands Its Data Governance And EDiscovery Capabilities

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a leading provider of information governance software solutions, has announced that Sherpa Software, LLC, a Pittsburgh-based enterprise data governance and eDiscovery solutions provider, has merged into...

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a leading provider of information governance software solutions, has announced that Sherpa Software, LLC, a Pittsburgh-based enterprise data governance and eDiscovery solutions provider, has merged into Gimmal, effective as of May 4, 2021. With Sherpa, Gimmal adds full data governance and eDiscovery capabilities to the Gimmal Discover product suite.

Sherpa adds the following capabilities to Gimmal's already feature-rich information governance platform:

Locate and produce data from a variety of sources for regulatory compliance, litigation, or investigations.

Pinpoint content that may put your company at risk of violating CCPA, GDPR, or other regulatory requirements.

Discover sensitive information across the enterprise to ensure proper management of data.

Locate relevant information for litigation or internal investigations, perform first-pass review, and alert custodians to their litigation hold responsibility.

"With the addition of Sherpa, we are able to offer a unique combination of information governance capabilities to the market," states Mark Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Gimmal. "Our feature-rich solution set, combined with deep subject matter expertise, sets us apart from any other information governance solution provider today."

Kevin Ogrodnik, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sherpa Software, explains the merging into Gimmal as "the perfect complement to an existing set of solutions that enables total information governance for an organization."

Madison Park Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gimmal on this transaction.

About Gimmal

Gimmal's information governance solutions have been helping clients take control of their information for over 18 years by combating risks associated with critical business information and enabling the ability to control content sprawl, reduce high infrastructure costs, and locate appropriate information when needed. Gimmal's software helps streamline discovery, migration, governance, and compliance of information without impacting end users. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at https://www.gimmal.com/

About Sherpa Software

For two decades, Sherpa Software has provided information governance solutions with white-glove service and support to customers around the globe. From remote workstation data management to Microsoft 365 data discovery and more, Sherpa lets you easily manage unstructured and structured data in one place for a fraction of the price you'd pay elsewhere. For you, that translates into time savings, improved cost and most importantly, peace of mind. Learn more about Sherpa Software at https://www.sherpasoftware.com/

