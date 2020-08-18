Gilead Receives Complete Response Letter For Filgotinib For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The FDA has requested data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies before completing its review of the NDA. The MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies are designed to assess whether filgotinib has an impact on sperm parameters. The FDA also has expressed concerns regarding the overall benefit/risk profile of the filgotinib 200 mg dose.

"We are disappointed in this outcome and will evaluate the points raised in the CRL for discussion with the FDA. We continue to believe in the benefit/risk profile of filgotinib in RA, which has been demonstrated in the FINCH Phase 3 clinical program," said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences.

The MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies are fully recruited, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2021. Filgotinib is currently under review by regulatory authorities around the world. Filgotinib recently received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommending marketing authorization for filgotinib in the EU for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe RA who have responded inadequately or are intolerant of one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.

About the Filgotinib Collaboration 1

Gilead and Galapagos NV are collaborative partners in the global development and commercialization of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory indications. The companies have multiple clinical study programs for filgotinib in inflammatory diseases, including the FINCH Phase 3 program in rheumatoid arthritis, the Phase 3 SELECTION trial in ulcerative colitis, the DIVERSITY Phase 3 trial in Crohn's disease, the Phase 3 PENGUIN trials in psoriatic arthritis, as well as Phase 2 studies in uveitis and in small bowel and fistulizing Crohn's disease. More information about clinical trials with filgotinib can be accessed at: www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world.

Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical studies involving filgotinib, including the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies, and the possibility that the parties may be unable to complete one or more of such studies in the currently anticipated timelines or at all. There is also the risk that the FDA and the European Commission may not approve filgotinib for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in the currently anticipated timelines or at all, and any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use. Further, it is possible that the parties may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of filgotinib, and as a result, filgotinib may never be successfully commercialized. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

1 Gilead & Galapagos Filgotinib Clinical Program Trial Details: FINCH 1 ( NCT02889796); FINCH 2 ( NCT02873936); FINCH 3 ( NCT02886728); SELECTION ( NCT02914522); DIVERSITY ( NCT02914561); PENGUIN 1 ( NCT04115748); PENGUIN 2 ( NCT04115839)

