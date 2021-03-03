Gilat's In-Flight Connectivity High-Power Transceiver Successfully Tested By Global Eagle Entertainment For DO-160G Certification

Production units are planned to be shipped for usage in commercial aircraft, starting in the second quarter of 2021

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its fully owned subsidiary, Wavestream, marked a key milestone as successfully tested by Global Eagle Entertainment (Global Eagle), a major In-Flight Connectivity Provider, for its IFC high-power transceiver, the AeroStream 40Ku, achieving DO-160G certification. Production units are planned to be shipped for usage in commercial aircraft, starting in the second quarter of 2021.

Wavestream's AeroStream 40Ku transceiver is designed for exceptionally high- reliability, with a field-reported Mean Time Before Failure (MTBF) of greater than 30,000 flight hours. The high-power transceiver incorporates the latest in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and enables more return bandwidth from the plane back to the satellite than previous generations. The successful completion of environmental conditions testing for airborne equipment, DO-160G, brings the transceiver a step closer to airworthiness and Supplemental Type Certification (STC).

"The true partnership between Global Eagle and Wavestream was evident in the joint engineering effort to bring about the DO-160G certification for Wavestream's high power AeroStream 40Ku transceiver," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream's General Manager. "This achievement increases our already industry-leading reliability and performance in IFC transceivers and extends Wavestream's leadership in the Ku-band IFC business area, which currently stands at 30 million flight hours and counting."

"The DO-160G certification of Wavestream's high-power AeroStream 40Ku transceiver extends Global Eagle's lead in Ku-Band in-flight connectivity," said Mike Pigott, Executive Vice President - Connectivity at Global Eagle. "We are pleased that Wavestream ensured that the unit is both backwards compatible with traditional modems and is future-proof to operate with the next generation of satellite modem technologies."

About Global Eagle Global Eagle is the only international connectivity and media content experience organization. The company serves consumers beyond the reach of normal telecom and cable providers, bringing a digital world of connected entertainment to the aviation, maritime, enterprise and government markets. Through its intelligent leadership, investment in innovation and comprehensive product suite, it commands an envious position as an open platform single-source provider and blended solution partner.

Global Eagle connects thousands of aircraft, ships and enterprise sites across the globe, combining a complete entertainment streaming solution. The company actively engages with humanitarian projects to support a better world bringing instant connectivity solutions to disaster incidents and areas of poverty.

About WavestreamWavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

About GilatGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

