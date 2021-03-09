Gilat Announces Appointment Of Isaac Angel As Chairman Of The Board

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the appointment of Isaac Angel as Gilat's Chairman of the Board. Isaac Angel's appointment is effective immediately, taking over from Dov Baharav who has stepped down and retired after a seven-year tenure.

Isaac Angel brings with him a wealth of experience and accomplishments from his current and previous positions. Mr. Angel serves as Chairman of the Board and served as CEO at Ormat Technologies Inc., a global company delivering renewable power and energy solutions. Before his seven-year tenure as an officer and director at Ormat, Mr. Angel held executive positions at LeadCom Integrated Solutions, VeriFone and Lipman Electronic Engineering Ltd.

"On behalf of Gilat, I would like to welcome Mr. Angel to Gilat and am very much looking forward to working together and benefiting from his extensive experience in a growing global company," said Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO. "We are expecting that 2021 will be a year of growth and opportunities coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and have no doubts that Mr. Angel's vast experience will have an invaluable contribution to Gilat."

"Gilat has over thirty years of impressive global expertise, a strong customer base, outstanding innovative technology and talented employees, which well-positions Gilat for profitable growth," said Isaac Angel, Gilat's Chairman of the Board. "I am confident that the Board will continue to successfully guide Gilat and play a significant part in its future accomplishments."

About GilatGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:Gilat Satellite NetworksDoreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications DoreetO@gilat.com

GK Investor and Public RelationsEhud Helft, Managing Partner ehud@gkir.com