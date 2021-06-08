Gila River Hotels & Casinos Partners With SONIFI Solutions To Enhance Guest Experiences While Also Generating More Revenue

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong mixture of guests coming for gaming, leisure and group conferences, Arizona's Four Diamond awarded Gila River Hotels & Casinos is seeing great benefits from technology upgrades made with trusted...

During pandemic closures last year, Gila River took the opportunity to have SONIFI install their interactive TV platform in each hotel room and update the Wi-Fi network throughout the Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva properties.

"Before SONIFI, we used to receive constant complaints from guests about Wi-Fi service, especially in our 10-story tower where the network struggled to keep up," said Denise Pfaff, Gila River's Corporate Director of Hotel Operations.

Wi-Fi is now the most reliable and stable it's ever been, thanks to SONIFI's network upgrade that included adding access points in every guest room, and creating dedicated bandwidth for groups using the conference center.

"The option to purchase dedicated bandwidth for meetings and conferences is a huge selling feature," Pfaff said, "and it's increasing our conference center revenue."

Added revenue is also coming in to the casinos and dining venues thanks to custom promotions, videos and messages the Gila River team is able to add to the interactive TV in every guest room.

And, unlike Gila River's past provider, SONIFI's theatrical Video on Demand solution generates revenue for the hotels. "The movie options are always current, and guest purchases have increased our in-room movie revenue by 100 percent," Pfaff said.

"It's been great working with Gila River Hotels & Casinos. Their motto is 'Guest Service First,' which is clear in everything they do in person, with their property features and through the technology services they offer guests," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "SONIFI is proud to be part of Gila River's commitment to exceptional experiences, and we're excited to continue our partnership in their new expansion opening later this year."

"Adding SONIFI technology to our properties has elevated the overall guest experience, ranging from improved TV programming and in-room entertainment to dependable Wi-Fi in all hotel rooms and conference center areas," Pfaff said. "We've seen increased incremental revenue since this implementation due to the ease of ordering movies, the marketing opportunities on the TVs and the dedicated bandwidth option in our group services packages. We are in the midst of adding a new hotel tower, pool area and conference center to Wild Horse Pass, and SONIFI is working with us to make sure the installation process is seamless and our guest service is always first."

