GigRonin Appoints Former Microsoft Executive As Advisory Board Chair While Seizing Unique Opportunity For Growth

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Byrne has joined gigRonin as the Chairperson for the company's Board of Advisors. gigRonin's mission is to reimagine the art of deploying labor using sophisticated technology that matches available workers with open shifts in organizations which have dynamic scheduling needs such as staffing, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Jennifer has also taken an equity position in the latest company offering. She is a veteran of the technology industry, most recently as the Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft's US division. Her decades of experience building innovation teams and programs, while leading digital transformation strategies with some of the world's largest companies, will help gigRonin to continue to build a robust customer base with technology that meets the needs of the future workforce.

Byrne has spent more than 20 years successfully navigating the technology industry. From systems engineering to corporate strategy, she has worked across the corporate landscape and brings a wealth of knowledge into gigRonin's company philosophies. "Advanced digital capability is re-defining every aspect of business and is shaping the economy of the future. However, we need to remember that people are at the heart of this transformation." She explains, "I believe the gigRonin technology platform is perfectly positioned to empower a more agile workforce as well as meet the ever-changing needs of businesses. I couldn't be more excited to join this team as the Chairperson for the Board of Advisors."

The addition of Jennifer exemplifies the companies ambition to reinvent the future of how people work. "Our mission is to help businesses rapidly adjust their workforce in order to maximize operational efficiency, and to simultaneously provide workers with tools that enable a job which fits their life." Says Tosh Cook, gigRonin CEO. He continues, "This is needed now more than ever due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jennifer brings amazing insights from the highest levels of the tech industry, and we are thrilled to have her wealth of experience as a guide in achieving our goals."

The collaboration between Byrne and gigRonin comes at a pivotal time of growth for the company as the pandemic has challenged businesses to provide new, digital solutions for previously traditional processes. The gigRonin platform provides a way for companies to license flexible software which puts innovative workforce management solutions at their fingertips.

About gigRoninThe history of gigRonin starts with three friends from the HR Technology space who all shared a vision that mobile platforms would significantly improve many long-standing workforce management processes. The company's objective is to provide a technology platform as a fully branded solution to employers and staffing agencies with dynamic scheduling needs. In 2020, the abrupt and dramatic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for scheduling agility. As workplace policies shift in response, gigRonin's unique technology offers a dynamic and compelling solution to these new challenges.

