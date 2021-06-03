GIGABYTE Introduces First Eyesafe Gaming Monitors

5 GIGABYTE gaming monitors have achieved the Eyesafe® Display Standards, the globally-recognized and most advanced set of requirements for blue light management and color performance in the consumer electronics industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe Inc, a global leader in low blue light solutions for consumer electronics, today announced that GIGABYTE Technology, one of the world's leading manufacturers of computer hardware, has successfully certified five gaming monitors that meet the Eyesafe ® Display Standards. The five GIGABYTE Eyesafe ® Certified models are the AORUS FI32Q, M28U, M32Q, G24F, and the forthcoming AORUS FI32U. These models will mark GIGABYTE's first-ever monitors that are designed to meet the certification requirements for the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe ® Display Standards, the globally-recognized and most advanced set of requirements for blue light management and color performance in the consumer electronics industry. The Eyesafe ® Standards were developed in conjunction with leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers who have serious concerns about potential risks from excess exposure to high-energy blue light.

"GIGABYTE's move to put health at the center of product design demonstrates tremendous foresight." - Justin Barrett, CEO

"Health and safety are of paramount concern at GIGABYTE," remarked Ming-Hsiung Liu, the Vice Chairman at GIGABYTE. "Our company is proud to introduce Eyesafe Certified gaming monitors, helping to reduce the risk of blue light and promote eye comfort for gamers. GIGABYTE is committed to the health and well-being of our consumers."

"I want to welcome GIGABYTE to the Eyesafe family," said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe, the healthcare research, technology, and advocacy firm responsible for developing the Eyesafe Standards. "Eyesafe is the globally recognized brand for low blue light and screen time solutions, and we believe GIGABYTE's move to put health at the center of its product design demonstrates tremendous foresight; GIGABYTE sees where the gaming industry is headed."

Dr. Mitchell Jackson, a leading US-based ophthalmologist and member of the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board, congratulated GIGABYTE for taking this bold step in the name of consumer health and safety: "As an eye doctor and a father - I have two sons who are professional gamers - I know first-hand the importance of eye safety and comfort in gaming. GIGABYTE is to be commended for its leadership on this important health issue."

The Eyesafe ® Display Standards are the leading set of blue light and color performance requirements for the consumer electronics industry. The GIGABYTE products that meet the Eyesafe ® Display Standards will receive an AK Certificate (Certificate of Conformance) issued by TÜV Rheinland, including the test report. Consumers can obtain information on certified products on the TÜV Rheinland certificate database Certipedia, which helps facilitate consumers' understanding of a product and enhance confidence in the purchase. With receipt of the TÜV Rheinland AK Certificate, GIGABYTE can now begin using the Eyesafe ® Certified brand mark on its marketing, packaging, and brand communications.

About EyesafeEyesafe provides industry leading solutions to reduce high-energy blue light without color compromise, helping to re-design consumer electronics displays for human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. https://eyesafe.com

About GIGABYTEGIGABYTE offers a comprehensive product lineup encompassing consumer, business, gaming, and cloud systems. GIGABYTE established its reputation as a leader in the industry with award-winning products including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, mini PCs, and other PC components and accessories. https://www.gigabyte.com

