GiftCards.com And IHeartIMPACT Honor First Responders With $28,000 Donation To Team Rubicon

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftCards.com and iHeartIMPACT, the new social impact division of iHeartMedia, are celebrating first responders with a $28,000 donation to Team Rubicon, a disaster relief organization that pairs the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams during times of crisis. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Rubicon has expanded its capabilities to assist at food distribution centers, provide food delivery to at-risk populations, offer operational support to COVID-19 testing facilities and provide on-site medical assistance.

"First responders have played a critical role in our nation's response to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis," said Brett Narlinger, head of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network, the parent company of GiftCards.com. "At Blackhawk Network, we're committed to providing resources to help people give back through gifting. This program is one of the many ways that we're able to give back and we are proud to partner with iHeartMedia to support the incredible work being done by Team Rubicon to provide support and safety to our communities when it is needed the most."

"We are proud to work alongside first responders across the country who are committed to the health and safety of their communities during COVID-19," said Art delaCruz, President and COO, Team Rubicon. "We are grateful for the support from GiftCards.com and iHeartMedia as we continue our mission to reach the communities impacted by this crisis."

"This celebration of first responders is a powerful reminder of the work being done across our nation by first responders and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Julie Donohue, iHeartMedia President, Multi-Market Partnerships Group. "The opportunity for us to work with GiftCards.com through the iHeartIMPACT program will ensure that Team Rubicon can continue to serve those impacted by the crisis, all while giving our listeners a chance to get involved."

Additionally, earlier this summer, iHeart listeners were encouraged to purchase gift cards at www.giftcards.com/thanks as a way to thank first responders and frontline workers, and shared personal stories describing how local first responders have positively impacted their communities. The campaign aired across more than 130 radio stations and featured giveaways on The Bobby Bones Show , where leading iHeartMedia Country radio personality Bobby Bones surprised four listeners with $500 gift cards from GiftCards.com.

Gift cards are one of the easiest and most versatile ways to help communities in need and to utilize as a thank you for first responders. GiftCards.com has hundreds of options for gift cards that people can purchase as a way to support their favorite restaurants and retailers, give to those in need, or honor first responders and frontline workers.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have shared strong interest in giving back to their communities and gift cards have helped people do just that. According to a recent study 1, the consumers surveyed are interested in using gift cards and egifts for charity or kindness during this crisis, such as contributing to a gift card for a person or family in need (31%), sending gift cards to healthcare workers (31%) or purchasing a gift card from a business they care about that is closed or struggling during the crisis (26%). Since the COVID-19 crisis began, more than one-third of respondents have already used gift cards or egifts for some kind of charitable action, like those mentioned above.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com, part of Blackhawk Network, is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-merchant cards such as Happy Cards®. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has developed extensive protocols that allow its volunteers, also known as Greyshirts, to swiftly and safely continue to deliver on its core mission of disaster response. Team Rubicon has also adapted its capabilities to respond to the pandemic by providing assistance such as food delivery to at-risk populations, coordination and logistics support for those in temporary quarantine, and opportunities for volunteers to help their neighbors through individual acts of service. Additionally, Team Rubicon has helped local, state, and federal partners with direct medical response including running mobile testing sites, decompressing hospitals, and providing on-site medical assistance. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (IHRT) - Get Report is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

1 "Paying for things and giving gifts during a crisis" is an online survey conducted by Survey Monkey on behalf of Blackhawk Network on March 30, 2020. The sample size included 1,067 respondents between the ages of 18 and 75.

