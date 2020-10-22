Gift For Giving: Free Storage For Food Drive Donations At U-Haul

SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caddo Sheriff's Office is currently holding a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana through Nov. 18. Now residents who give also stand to benefit thanks to a local partner in the collection efforts.

U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana is offering one month's free use of a storage unit to any new U-Haul self-storage customer who donates at least three non-perishable food items at any of its Shreveport facilities serving as collection points.

The promotion is a show of support for the Caddo Sheriff's Office and its vital mission to feed our community members in need, according to Warren Iles, U-Haul Co. of Northern Louisiana president.

Residents can sign up for a month of free storage through the duration of the food drive. Simply visit the most convenient of the three U-Haul drop-off sites with your donation and ask about the offer:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront222 Lake St. Shreveport, LA 71101(318) 963-8789

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hollywood2205 Hollywood Shreveport, LA 71108(318) 636-7135

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Shreveport Airport5919 Financial Plaza Shreveport, LA 71129(318) 687-3601

This is the second year the Caddo Sheriff's Office has hosted the food drive. Last year, CPSO employees donated almost 1,000 pounds of food.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, in a recent press release, stated the food drive is especially important this year to help those impacted by COVID-19. "Many of our friends and neighbors have lost significant income or access to meals because of COVID-19," he said. "The Food Bank and our community need our help, so I encourage you to donate what you can. One canned good or 20, we would appreciate your help."

Donations of non-perishable items are also being accepted at the following Caddo Sheriff's Office locations: Caddo Correctional Center, 1101 Forum Drive; Programs/Investigations, 1501 Corporate Drive; Caddo Courthouse/Tax Department, 501 Texas Street; the Sheriff's Administrative Offices in Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street; and any of the CPSO substations located at 4910 North Market in Shreveport, 9956 Mansfield Road in Keithville, and 11411 Hwy. 1 North in Oil City.

The most requested food drive items are canned meat (tuna fish, salmon, or chicken); peanut butter; dried beans in a one- or two-pound bag; rice in a one- or two-pound bag; pasta/macaroni and cheese; canned vegetables; canned fruit; any boxed cereal, oatmeal or grits; flour and sugar (five-pound bag or less). No glass containers.

For additional food drive information, contact the Sheriff's Office Media Relations team at (318) 681-0666.

