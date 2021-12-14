GIDEON STRATEGIC PARTNERS TO COLLABORATE WITH STRATA TRUST COMPANY TO OFFER CLIENTS GREATER FLEXIBILITY IN ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS FOR RETIREMENT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Strategic Partners, a wealth management and financial planning firm that oversees over $650 million in assets and provides concierge-style services to high-net worth individuals and businesses, today announced its strategic alliance with STRATA Trust Company, a leading self-directed IRA custodian for investors seeking to diversify their retirement investments with alternative assets.

The collaboration enables Gideon's clients to incorporate real estate, precious metals, crowdfunding, private equity and debt, and structured settlements, among other asset classes, in to self-directed traditional and Roth IRAs, while leveraging the tax efficiency of those account structures. Many traditional custodial firms choose not to hold alternative assets due to frictions in facilitating transactions, uncertainty in valuations and the burden of standard-of-care requirements. STRATA's self-directed IRA focus enables clients and advisors to avoid these hurdles.

Gideon CEO and Managing Partner Robert Amoruso said, "Sophisticated investors recognize the role alternative investments play in a diversified portfolio, but their advisors' flexibility to deploy these specialized vehicles in their retirement planning is limited with traditional custodians. STRATA fulfills a crucial niche for our clients, empowering them to branch out beyond publicly traded securities as they tailor their approach to retirement saving to fully take advantage of rules governing IRAs."

As a self-directed IRA custodian, STRATA does not market investment products or offer investment advice. Advisors and their clients typically approach STRATA to execute on transaction and hold assets after they have already discussed the rationale behind a given investment and have decided to move forward.

Patrick Hagen, STRATA's National Director of Business Development, said, "Our laser focus on alternative investments and self-directed IRA accounts enables us to provide firms and advisors a greater degree of freedom and flexibility in serving their clients. Sophisticated investors shouldn't be constrained when it comes to planning for their retirement, and we are gratified that we can help them step outside the box."

Mr. Amoruso concluded, "When we advise across both investment selection and investment structuring, it's a tremendous asset to be able to offer a range of options to achieve their objectives. STRATA's platform is an amazing tool to have in our toolbox, and we are thrilled to partner with their team to offer our clients a higher level of service."

