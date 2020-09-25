GID Development Group Unveils Most Comprehensive Private Amenities Club In New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national developer GID Development Group is celebrating the opening of the Waterline Club, the highly-anticipated amenity center inside Waterline Square, the three-building luxury residential development located along the Hudson River on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Designed by award-winning architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the 100,000-square-foot Waterline Club is one of the largest and most comprehensive amenity collections ever created in New York City. Designed to meet residents' every desire and inspire new interests, the Waterline Club provides an unprecedented lifestyle program in a private, residents-only setting just moments from their homes.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Waterline Club, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle offering unlike any other amenity presentation in New York City," said James Linsley, President of GID Development Group. "Our goal with the Waterline Club was to create a series of unique and inspirational lifestyle options for all our residents that would cater to a wide variety of social, health, wellness, creative, leisure and fitness expectations and aspirations. For GID and Rockwell Group, this wasn't just about creating a spectacular list of amenity features, but also about seamlessly weaving the elements together with comprehensive planning and high-quality design to create a cohesive lifestyle offering that is superior to any other amenity program in the marketplace."

With convenient, direct resident connections to One, Two and Three Waterline Square, the Waterline Club is home to an extraordinary collection of sports and fitness, swim and spa, leisure and social, creative, children's and pets' spaces. The centerpiece of the Waterline Club is Rockwell Group's dramatic three-level space that connects the club's 30 curated spaces with sculptural pedestrian bridges and a dramatic staircase that, in a nod to the development's waterfront location, was inspired by a boat's wooden hull and was crafted by Maine-based yacht builders, Hewes & Company and New York-based metal and glass fabrication firm, Jaroff Design.

"The choreography of the Waterline Club is a departure from conventional residential amenity spaces," said David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group. "Our studio and GID shared a commitment to create an unparalleled experience, and this project challenged us to reimagine how Waterline Square residents could work, play, create, relax, share and celebrate in a space that is a fluid, dynamic and comfortable extension of their homes."

The Waterline Club has been designed to offer spaces for residents of all ages and all interests. The club's sports and fitness amenities include a regulation-size indoor tennis court and an indoor half-pipe skate park—each the first of their kind in a New York City residential development—as well as a squash court, full-court basketball court, indoor soccer field, 30-foot rock-climbing wall, bowling alley, golf simulator, state-of-the-art fitness center, and dedicated Pilates, boxing/MMA, and yoga/barre studios. Residents will also enjoy the swim and spa areas that are complete with a 25-meter saltwater pool, children's pool area, hot tub, steam rooms, infrared saunas, locker rooms, massage treatment rooms and salon areas for manicures, pedicures and hair styling. A full suite of creative amenities gives residents access to an art studio, music and recording studio, video and photography studio, and indoor gardening studio, while spaces designed for leisure and social activities include a games lounge, cards parlor, screening room, party rooms and catering kitchen. An indoor playroom, washing and grooming stations, and training studio are available for pets.

For younger residents, GID tapped award-winning designer Roto Group—known for designing children's museums, science centers, zoos and aquariums throughout the country—to create an interactive experience in the form of an experiential 4,600-square-foot children's playroom. The design of the playroom creates a children's Adventure Club designed specifically for Waterline Square, and takes children on a fictional and fun journey around the world to Stonehenge, on safari in Africa, to the Egyptian pyramids, surfing in Australia, to the islands of Hawaii and beyond. The vibrant space is complete with a slide, boat and safari car, plus an attached children's party room that can be reserved for private events.

The Waterline Club is just one piece of the well-rounded lifestyle that Waterline Square provides for residents. Complementing the shared amenity spaces, each residential tower features its own selection of exquisite private amenity spaces including large great rooms with fireplaces, private dining rooms, media and game rooms, billiards lounges and landscaped terraces with outdoor kitchens. The three residential buildings also surround a new, lushly-landscaped public park. Spanning nearly three acres at the heart of the development, the Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects-designed space features a stunning landscape with tree-lined groves, open grass areas, walking paths, a playground, fountains and other water features. The park connects Waterline Square with the surrounding neighborhood and the coveted Hudson River waterfront.

Situated along the Hudson River waterfront on five acres between West 59th Street and West 61st Street, Waterline Square has been designed by a collection of world-famous architects and designers. With architecture by Rafael Viñoly Architects, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Richard Meier & Partners Architects and interiors by Champalimaud Design, Yabu Pushelberg and Groves & Co., the development completes the historic transformation of Riverside Boulevard that spanned more than two decades. Waterline Square is conveniently located moments from some of the best green spaces, restaurants, shopping and cultural institutions that New York City has to offer, including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Columbus Circle, Central Park and Hudson River Park.

Waterline Square offers a variety of residential lifestyles, including condominiums and rental residences. Prices for the condominiums start at approximately $2 million and the development has a 20-year tax abatement. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for the condos. To visit Waterline Square's onsite model residences, please contact the sales team at (212)-586-8333 or visit www.waterlinesquare.com. Pricing for the rental residences begins at $4,130 per month, and leasing is being handled exclusively by Corcoran. To schedule an appointment with the leasing team or find more information, please call 212-957-9577 or visit www.waterlinesq.com.

About GID Development GroupGID Development Group creates sophisticated mixed-use projects and iconic residential developments in New York City and throughout the United States. GID is a privately-held, fully integrated real estate organization founded in 1960 that owns and manages a premier portfolio of existing properties and development projects valued at over $19 billion. With offices in New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Orange County, CA, the company employs over 950 real estate professionals and has divisions specializing in development, acquisitions, real estate funds, portfolio and asset management, and property management. During its corporate history, GID has acquired or developed over 80,000 residential units and 16 million square feet of commercial space in 24 states and 3 continents.

About Corcoran Sunshine Marketing GroupWith over 30 years of experience in marketing and collective sales of $49 billion, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is a recognized industry leader in the planning, design, marketing, and sale of luxury residential development. Representing properties throughout the United States and in select international locations, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group's portfolio contains a curated collection of the world's most desirable new addresses. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the new development arm of The Corcoran Group which is part of NRT LLC, the nation's leading residential real estate brokerage company and a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. that operates Realogy's company-owned real estate brokerage offices.

About CorcoranThe Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

About Rockwell GroupBased in New York with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges theater, performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, airport terminals, and hospitals, to festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.

